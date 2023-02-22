PLATTSBURGH — There was a basketball game recently where both teams were not competing for bragging rights or a shiny trophy, but rather just the chance to play the game they love so dearly.
The Clinton Community College men’s hoops team faced off against North Country Hoops, a team of special needs athletes, and both squads left the court embracing in hugs, sharing high fives, laughing and most importantly, smiling widely.
The CCC Cougars’ season had come to a close just two days prior, missing out on a postseason run under coach Neil Epstein’s first year at the helm. Even after the long grind of a collegiate season the team didn’t shy away from more opportunities to play.
While one book was closing, another was opening for the North Country’s Special Olympic team, The Hoops.
The Hoops are a team made up of players from both Clinton and Essex Counties and their ages vary from teenager to middle-age adult. All of whom have some form of special needs.
Hoops Head Coach, Hope Rabideau, and her assistant coach, and also nephew, Solan Rabideau, wanted their group to get some playing time before the season began as the team hadn’t been together in almost three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coach Rabideau posted on Facebook looking for a possible scrimmage. Epstein instantly replied.
“The school, Clinton Community College, backed this 100 percent and they had no issues getting with me on Facebook,” Rabideau said.
“They went all-out and welcomed us here and we’re so fortunate. They (her team) were so excited.”
The energy in the CCC gymnasium was palpable right from warmups. On one end of the floor was the Cougars, who even though their season had just ended, were still enjoying the atmosphere in a light-hearted way.
Down on the other end of the court was the Hoops, who were practicing their jump shots, taking layups, getting dressed in their borrowed Cougar uniforms and preparing to share the floor together again for the first time in what must’ve felt like decades.
Once the opening-tip off occurred it was clear that the players were in for a good time. On offense, the Cougars would pass the ball around before finally hoisting a deep contested three pointer that Epstein probably wouldn’t have been pleased with if it was a regular game.
However, this wasn’t a regular game and when one of his players missed one of those shots, instead of yelling, he would give them humorous little jabs as they ran down the floor, just to see his players crack a smile and keep things light-hearted.
The Cougars gave the Hoops a good workout.
“I just thought it was a great event to integrate people that love basketball, sports and just to bring people together from all walks of life,” said Epstein.
“I think it benefits them in terms of they get to get ready for their season and it benefits us because we just get to kind of have fun and do what we like to do, which is play basketball.”
The game itself actually went down to the wire, as the Hoops made a thrilling second-half comeback to win the scrimmage, 87-69. As the final buzzer sounded, the looks across all the faces along the Hoops bench was what made the whole event worth it for everyone involved.
Players from the Hoops bench tore out onto the floor to embrace their teammates in hugs, slap high fives and share the moment of winning together as a team.
“They functioned as a team tonight and seeing the smiles on their faces when they hit a basket, or even if they didn’t hit a basket but when they just got the ball,” Rabideau said.
“I tell them all the time in practice, ‘you guys got this. I know you got this, believe in yourself. You guys are a functioning team.’ and sure enough it showed tonight.”
The scrimmage was the first of its kind between the two squads and after seeing the result of how it went, Epstein was left with no doubt that this was something they wanted to happen again.
“We’re hoping to be able to do this in the future because it’s a great event. I’d love to get some more people out here next time but I think it’s just a great event to give back to our community,” Epstein said.
“I think everybody has somebody in their life that has some type of disability so I know it means a lot to me to be able to do this after a long season and to be able to finish it on a high note.”
While Hope Rabideau and her team would love to revel in this win during the coming days, their season is still fast approaching as they open up at regionals in Queensbury on Sunday, April 16. So even though they’ve won a scrimmage the group is already itching for more.
“I’m going to get more scrimmages because that’s what the guys want. It’s not about what I want, it’s what the guys want and they tell us, ‘hey, we want scrimmages.’”
So, as Rabideau and her team prepare to schedule more scrimmages and get ready for their season, she’ll do so with no fear of what lies ahead, especially after a win such as this.
“I think we’re going to have one heck of a season.”
