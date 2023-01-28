CHAMPLAIN — NCCS continued its dominant play as the co-ed rifle team defeated South Lewis, 1126-1040, Thursday.
It was personal bests all around the event as three Cougars shot personal bests.
James Cone, Alex Cone and Cassidy Derosia had their best day of the season with bests of 264, 286 and 280, respectively.
Holly Viscotti led the team with a 292 score. She is also top in the league for top average.
David LaPage added an overall score of 269.
Now three wins away from 100, head coach Peter Visconti recorded his 97th high school victory.
NCCS improves to 13-0 in the ADAk High School Rifle League with one game to go. They return to action, Tuesday, against Central Square.
