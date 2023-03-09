CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton High School Rifle Team will head to western New York this weekend to compete in the State HS Rifle Championships, at Lancaster High School, after the Cougars finished off its very first season with an undefeated, 14-0, record and won the sectional championship.
The team is led by Junior Holly Visconti who finished the season with the highest average in both the Section and ADK High School Rifle League. Visconti, along with junior Alex Cone and sophomore Cassidy Derosia, all earned All-Section Honors this season. Visconti was named the team MVP and Cone the most improved and rookie of the year.
While the team entered the season underdogs due their inexperience, they quicky turned a lot of heads and proved themselves as excellent shots. The team competes and trains out of the Northeastern Clinton Middle School cafeteria under the direction of coach Peter Visconti.
The team will compete in both a 3-Position and 30 shot standing match, with over 35 competitors shooting on the same relay at the state championships. They will be joined by All-Section VII All-Stars Lexi Nolette and Hunter Whalen of Willsboro to form a second an All-Section Team for a separate competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.