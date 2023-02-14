PLATTSBURGH — The Northeastern Clinton rifle team fired a 1120 to outshoot second place Beekmantown, 1097, and third place Willsboro, 1043, at the Section VII rifle championships.
The cougars finished out their inaugural season with an impressive 14-0 record in the ADK Rifle League. The team was led by juniors Holly Visconti, who fired a 292, and Alex Cone, 288. Sophomore Cassidy Derosia fired a 276 and junior David LePage added a 266 to round out the top four.
Beekmantown was led by Kylie Bishop, who fired a 276, and Willsboro was led by Hunter Whalen, who shot a 278.
The Cougars will now move on to compete in the State Championships to be held at Lancaster high school, during the second weekend of March. Warriors’ Lexi Nolette and Hunter Whalen will join the Cougars team to form a separate Sectional All-Star team at the State Championship.
Visconti ended the season with the highest average in the section and league. She was named to the First Team All-Section along with teammate Cone and Willsboro’s Nolette, and Whalen. Derosia was named to the Second Team All-Section along with Makayla Gadway, Sylvia Strong and Kylie Bishop of Beekmantown.
