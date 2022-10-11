CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars defeated the Nighthawks, 3-0, Monday night at home. However while their play was strong on the field, what really stole the show was the senior night tribute the teams displayed before the contest.
Seniors from both teams were honored pregame, with parents even coming onto the field to support their athletes.
“I would like to recognize my seniors, Paige Bourgeois, Michaela Bresnahan, Aubrey Deyo, Carys James, Kayla Lague, Isabella Prenoveau, and Alexa Turner,” NCCS coach Tim Surprenant said. “They are a great group of girls and I thank them for everything they have done for soccer at NCCS.”
Once the game kicked off, the Cougars took control. They outshot the Nighthawks, 15-5, in the match, while the defense and goalkeeperDesiree DuBois recorded a shutout at home, with five saves. Kylee Surprenant, Laci Roberts and Bailee Lafountain all recorded goals, with Lafountain also notching an assist in the match.
“Tonight was a good win but we need to play more consistently as we head into sectional play,” said Surprenant. “I feel we need to pick up our intensity and win the 50/50 balls.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 3, Peru 0
PCS 0 0 — 0
NCCS 1 2 — 3
First Half- 1, NCCS, Surprenant (Lafountain), 11:40.
Second Half- 2, NCCS, Lafountain (Hite), 4:41. 3, Roberts (Bechard), 11:38.
Shots- NCCS, 15-5.
Saves- Corrow, PCS, 12. DuBois, NCCS, 5.
Seton Catholic 1
Willsboro 0
WILLSBORO — A first half goal by Madyson Whalen would be all the Knights needed to escape with a victory over the host Warriors.
At the 26 minute mark, Whalen took a pass from Monique Allen and used momentum to beat the goalkeeper, Abby Bruno.
Seton Catholic kept the pressure on, outshooting Willsboro 21-8, but were unable to add any insurance goals. Allisyn Johnston performed solid in the net stopping six shots on her way to a clean sheet.
“Today was a game that we put on for Breast Cancer Awareness,” Warrior head coach Justin Drinkwine said. “It was a great match up today and this game could have gone either way. Both teams were able to generate scoring opportunities, Seton Catholic was just able to put one away on us. I was very pleased with our defense as a group and were able to withstand pressure from Seton Catholic.”
—
Seton Catholic 1, Willsboro 0
SC 1 0 - 1
WCS 0 0 - 0
First Half- 1, SC, Whalen (Allen). 26:24.
Shots- SC, 21-8.
Saves- Johnston, SC, 6. Bruno, WCS, 11.
Boys Soccer
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 6
Fort Ann 3
SCHROON LAKE — Logan Bush was at it again. Down 2-0 early in the second half, Bush would score his team’s first two goals to tie the game.
Teammates Isaiah Pelkey and Ronan Deslauriers joined in as Schroon Lake/Newcomb would score six unanswered goals in a 20 minute span. Bush would in fact be involved with all six goals.
Fort Ann got things going with two first half goals off the shoes of Anthony Marino and Riley Barnes.
Once the second half started, it was all SL/N. Deslauriers and teammate Owen Gillings would garner assists on the first two goals by Bush.
Bush returned the favor by setting up Pelkey to give the team a 3-2 advantage.
Less than a minute later, Bush would secure the hat trick as he scored off a penalty kick.
Bush would continue to stay involved with the SL/N offense as he would get the ball to Deslauriers, who got the ball past the Fort Ann goalkeeper.
The final dagger came five minutes later when Bush again scored off a penalty kick.
Fort Ann’s Callon Sutliff would score the final goal of the match to make the score more respectable.
—
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 6, Fort Ann 3
SL/N 0 6 - 6
FA 2 1 - 3
First Half- 1, FA, Marino (Sutliff), 10:42. 2, FA, Barnes (Paige), 27:29.
Second Half- 3, SL/N, Bush (Deslauriers), 11:25. 4, SL/N, Bush (Gillings), 20:03. 5, SL/N, Pelkey (Bush), 22:28. 6, SL/N, Bush (PK), 23:38. 7, SL/N, Deslauriers (Bush), (28:06). 8, SL/N, Bush (PK), 33:10. 9, FA, Sutliff (Paige), 34:40.
Seton Catholic 5
Johnsburg/Minerva 2
PLATTSBURGH — The Knights would score all they needed in the first half, as they went on to defeat the visiting Irish, 5-2.
Seton Catholic scored three unanswered goals to get the contest started. Aiden Pearl started the barrage seven minutes into the contest when Oliver Hughes assisted him on the goal.
Hughes would make his own mark at the 14 minute mark as Ashton Guay set him up perfectly to give the insurance goal.
Guay would beat goalkeeper Brayden Poirer to give what would turn out to be the winning goal.
The Irish would respond in the back end of the first half with two unassisted goals. The first would be by Caden Degroat, followed minutes later by Mason Wing.
In the second half, Pearl would have his foot on goals to add distance between the teams. He would first assist JP Gao 11 minutes into the period.
With 13 minutes remaining, Pearl would set up Guay for the goal to reach the final mark for the game.
“Thane Shalton & Wyatt Trsaskos’ names won’t show up on the box score, but their defensive efforts are a big part to play in the victory today,” Seton Catholic’s Keagen Briggs said.
—
Seton Catholic 5, Johnsburg/Minerva 2
SC 3 2 - 5
J/M 2 0 - 2
First Half- 1, SC, Pearl (Hughes), 7:00. 2, SC, Hughes (Guay), 14:00. 3, SC, Guay, 20:00. 4, J/M, Degroat, 27:00. 5, J/M, Wing, 33:00.
Second Half- 6, SC, Gao (Pearl), 11:00. 7, SC, Guay (Pearl), 27:00.
Shots- SC 18-8
Saves- Poirer, J/M, 10. Metcalf, SC, 6.
Saturday
Boys Soccer
Boquet Valley 4
Johnsburg/Minerva 1
WESTPORT — The Griffins didn’t allow the Irish to spoil Senior’s Night, as they scored four unanswered goals on their way to a 4-1 victory.
Ben Burdo would get scoring off with a bang, scoring the first two goals eight minutes apart. The second goal was assisted by Harvey Merrill.
Carson Leibeck would score Boquet Valley’s third goal late in the first, providing too much of a deficit for Johnsburg/Minerva.
At the 17 minute mark in the second half, Braden Liberi would push the score to 4-0, when he took a pass from Burdo and sent it into the net.
Grayson King was on his way to a clean sheet, but Evan Wing got the ball past him 25 minutes into the second period.
“Ben Burdo’s two goals and assist led the way for us tonight,” Griffins head coach Evan George said. “I felt like we were able to come out strong in the game and Johnsburg/Minerva pressured us for much of the second half, but we were able to maintain our composure and stay focused.”
—
Boquet Valley 4, Johnsburg/Minerva 1
BV 3 1 - 4
J/M 0 1 - 1
First Half- 1, BV, Burdo, 20:58. 2, BVCS, Burdo (Merrill), 28:30. 3, BV, Leibeck, 33:51.
Second Half- 4, BV, Liberi (Burdo), 17:10. 5, J/M, Wing, 25:31.
Shots- BV 15-14
Saves- Poier, J/M, 14. King, BV, 13.
Girls Soccer
Saranac 5
Beekmantown 3
BEEKMANTOWN — A high scoring affair was in order when the Chiefs and Eagles met on the pitch this weekend.
Olivia Davis stole the show earning a hat trick as Saranac defeated Beekmantown, 5-3.
Davis’ two goals in the first half would sandwich two goals by the Eagle Payton Parliament. Both of Davis’ two goals would come with the help of Sydney Myers.
Parliament’s first goal would be assisted by Luci Brown, while her second Grace McCasland assisted on the second four minutes after the first goal.
The second half began quickly with Davis assisting Myers to give the Chiefs the lead for good.
10 minutes later, Davis and Myers connected again as Davis earned her hat trick.
McCasland and Parliament would connect again this time as McCasland would bring Beekmantown within one.
As time wound down, Maddy Wynnik would add the insurance, and exclamation point, to the game as she would score unassisted to reach the final score.
“This was a good game for Beekmantown,” Eagles head coach Jon Chapman said. “I was pleased that we were able to generate some offense and score on Saranac three times, but Olivia Davis and Sydney Myers are a very hard pair to contain. They both had strong games tonight.”
—
Saranac 5, Beekmantown 3
SCS 2 3 - 5
BCS 2 1 - 3
First Half- 1, SCS, Davis (Myers), 7:28. 2, BCS, Parliament (Brown), 17:33. 3, BCS, Parliament (McCasland), 21:25. 4, SCS, Davis (Myers), 23:50.
Second Half- 5, SCS, Myers (Davis), 5:33. 6, SCS, Davis (Myers), 14:43. 7, McCasland (Parliament), 22:13. 8, SCS, Wynnik, 37:17
Shots- SCS 18-8
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 3. Burdo, BCS, 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.