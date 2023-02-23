ROUSES POINT — A highly-competitive game on Tuesday night had Northeastern Clinton begin defense of its Section VII boys’ hockey championship with a 5-4 victory over Plattsburgh High in quarterfinal play.
The fourth-seeded Cougars, who rallied from a 2-0 deficit after one period, advance to the semifinals tonight when their play CVAC champion and top seed Beekmantown at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.
“It wasn’t the first period that we planned on having, but we were able to rebound nicely in the second and third periods,” NCCS coach Scott LaFountain said.
Goals by Jace Lacey and Ben Coryea 50 seconds apart late in the first period gave the fifth-seeded Hornets a 2-0 lead.
But Marcus Bedard and Winnie Simpson scored 22 seconds apart in the later stages of the second stanza to pull the Cougars even.
That set the stage for an exciting third period when the two teams combined for five goals.
With less than a minute gone in the third, Simpson put NCCS on top for the first time, at 3-2. Six minutes later, however, Lacey scored to even the contest, at 3-3.
Then, just over a minute later, Lucas Hemingway’s goal gave the Cougars the advantage for good before Simpson’s third goal of the contest gave NCCS what proved to be a key insurance marker.
That’s because Braeden Calkins pulled the Hornets back to within 5-4 with only 12 seconds left in regulation.
“Winnie Simpson showed why he is one of the elite players in Section VII,” LaFountain said.
“Credit to Marcus Bedard, who was very strong on defense, and Owen Ebersol, who had three assists, which means as much as goals to us coaches.”
Peter Judkins stopped 15 of 19 shots in the NCCS nets and Owen Chapple turned back 38 of 43 shots for PHS.
“Give credit to PHS — they battled hard to the end as usual,” LaFountain said.
“It was a tough way to end the season,” PHS coach Joe Tolosky said. “But our boys have nothing to hang their heads about. They gave it their all.
“On behalf of the coaching staff, I want to thank all our players for their efforts this season, especially our seniors.”
Next up for the Cougars will be Beekmantown, which is currently ranked second in the state in Division II.
“Beekmantown is one of the best teams in the state, if not the best,” LaFountain said. “We are excited. We will leave it all on the ice, that’s for sure and see what we can do.”
“Credit to NCCS for the win and best of luck to them as they move forward,” Tolosky said.
Tonight’s other Section VII semifinal has third-seeded SLP at second-seeded Saranac at the Ameri-Can North Sports Center.
—
NCCS 5, Plattsburgh 4
Plattsburgh 2 0 2 — 4
NCCS 0 2 3 — 5
First period- 1, PHS, Lacey, 12:07. 2, PHS, Coryea (Pachter), 12:57.
Second period- 3, NCCS, Bedard (Simpson), 5:17. 4, NCCS, Simpson (A. Bulriss, Ebersol), 5:49.
Third period- 5, NCCS, Simpson (Bedard, Ebersol), :36. 6, PHS, Lacey, 6:42. 7, NCCS, Hemingway (Bedard, Ebersol), 7:51. 8, NCCS, Simpson, 11:46. 9, PHS, B. Calkins, 16:48.
Shots- NCCS 43, PHS 19.
Saves- Chapple, PHS, 38. Judkins, NCCS, 15.
