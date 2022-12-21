CLINTONVILLE — The top two teams in the CVAC faced off as the Patriots looked to remain unbeaten against the 5-1 Cougars. It would not come to be as NCCS would go on to win 72-42.
While keeping AuSable Valley off kilter, NCCS found scorers all over the lineup as they would rush out to a 35-16 lead. The Patriots would find their shooting touch in the second half, but the deficit proved too much to overcome. Both teams would more than double their first half total, allowing the Cougars to cruise towards the victory.
NCCS’ offensive firepower was on full display as four players reached double digits. Evan Manor led the way as he was a monster inside with 18 points, seven coming from the charity stripe. Jordan Brown chipped in 15 while Stephen Garrow added 13, with nine coming from beyond the arc. Cyle Marshall contributed 11 points to the winning cause.
Korvin Dixon led all scorers with 20 points as he paced the Patriots from inside. The next highest scorer was teammate, and brother, Kollin Dixon with six. AVCS had an off night as no other Patriot got above three points.
“NCCS came out of the gate firing on all cylinders. Jordan Brown and Evan Manor lead the way by controlling the pace of the game and not turning the ball over. We were never able to get into the game, shots weren’t falling, they dominated the boards and things didn’t go our way,” said Patriots coach Andrew Bombard. “All the credit to Coach Connell from NCCS for executing a great game plan.”
—
Northeastern Clinton 72, AuSable Valley 42
Northeastern Clinton (72)
Brown 6-2-15, Prarie 1-0-2, Sisco 0-0-0, Bilfler 1-0-3, Marshall 5-0-11, Magoon 1-1-3, Castine 3-1-7, Manor 5-7-18, Garrow 5-0-13. TOTALS: 20-11-72.
AuSable Valley (42)
D. Bombard 1-0-3, Rein 1-0-3, Kol. Dixon 3-0-6, Kor. Dixon 9-2-20, Laundree 1-0-2, Garcia 0-2-2, H. Bombard 1-0-2, Thwaits 0-0-0, Rock 0-0-0, Brown 1-1-4, Macdougal 0-0-0, Murphy 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-5-42.
Halftime- NCCS, 35-16.
3-point field goals- Northeastern Clinton (7) Garrow 3, Brown, Bilfler, Marshall, Manor. AuSable Valley (3) D. Bombard, Rein, Brown.
Moriah 61
Plattsburgh 42
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets continued their struggles against conference opponents this season again on Tuesday, as the squad took a double-digit loss at home at the hand of the visiting Vikings, 61-42.
While the group was hanging in the contest early, down just seven at halftime, they would stumble down the stretch and wouldn’t be able to regain their balance and would suffer the home defeat.
“Moriah has a lot of muscle and senior leadership. Our young team battled hard and had a chance to cut it to seven points in the fourth quarter but a costly turnover followed by a foul, turned the MCS lead to 12 points and we never recovered,” said Plattsburgh coach Chris Hartmann.
The Vikings saw several outstanding performances in the contest, as Riley Demaris, Rowan Swan and Brady Olcott all went for double-figures to help secure the victory. Demaris would lead the game in scoring, with 23 points, while Swan would follow him with 18 points and Olcott would tally 12.
Max Filosca would lead the Hornets in scoring, with nine points, as the group would fail to post a double-digit scorer in the loss.
—
Moriah 61, Plattsburgh 42
Moriah (61)
B. Olcott 5-1-12, Swan 6-6-18, Pelkey 0-0-0, Allen 4-0-8, Gilbo 0-0-0, McGinness 0-0-0, Demaris 11-1-23, Valentine 0-0-0, D. Olcott 0-0-0, Scoresome 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-8-61.
Plattsburgh (42)
Filosca 2-4-9, Baker 0-0-0, Hartmann 2-1-5, Sorrell 2-0-5, Laravia 1-2-4, Ferris 0-0-0, Williams 4-0-9, Abbot 3-0-6, VanArman 0-0-0, Fitzwater 0-0-0, Rodriquez 1-0-2. TOTALS: 16-7-42.
Halftime- MCS, 28-21.
3-point field goals- Moriah (1) B. Olcott. Plattsburgh (3) Filosca, Sorrel, Williams.
Beekmantown 72
Ticonderoga 42
TICONDEROGA — The Sentinels failed to defend home court Tuesday evening, as the Eagles came into town firing offensively, for a 72-42 road victory. Led by a two-man scoring duo of Nathan Parliament and Josh Burgin who combined for 34 of their team’s points, the Eagles continue their undefeated start to the season, at now 4-0.
Burgin led the Eagles in points, reaching an even 20-point mark, including sinking one of his team’s five three-pointers. Parliament would follow him with 14 points yet one-up his teammate in three-pointers made, drilling two in the win. Josh Sand would be the only other Eagle in double-figures, with 10 points in the contest.
Even in the loss, Ticonderoga saw scoring from several different faces, as seven of the squad’s 10 players recorded at least one point; Kam Vigliotti would lead the team in scoring, with 14 points.
—
Beekmantown 72, Ticonderoga 42
Beekmantown (72)
Mosley 0-0-0, Sorrell 1-0-3, Francis 0-1-1, J. Sand 4-1-10, Mannix 3-0-6, Dixon 3-1-7, Parliament 5-2-14, Burgin 8-3-20, N. Sand 4-1-9. TOTALS: 28-9-72.
Ticonderoga (42)
C. Lauzon 1-0-2, L. Smith 0-1-1, A. Smith 3-2-8, T. Montalbano 0-0-0, K. Vigliotti 6-1-14, B. Belden 1-1-3, G. Drinkwine 3-0-7, G. Mosier 0-0-0, C. Perron 0-0-0, A. Swajger 2-3-7. TOTALS: 16-3-42.
Halftime- BCS, 37-15.
3-point field goals- Beekmantown (5) Parliament 2, Sorrel, J. Sand, Burgin. Ticonderoga (2) Vigliotti, Drinkwine.
Bolton 54
Johnsburg/Minerva 16
BOLTON — The Eagles were soaring as one Tuesday, as 10 different players recorded at least one field goal, propelling the team to a blowout win over the Irish, at home.
Bolton was in control from the opening tip, holding Johnsburg/Minerva to just three points offensively in the first half, compared to their whopping, 38 points. Bolton would take their foot off the gas slightly in the second half, once the game was already in their grasp, but would still outscore their opponent, 16-13, during that stretch to secure the victory.
The Eagles’ was clicking at such a high level in large part due to the team’s three-point shooting. The squad made an impressive seven, three-pointers in the contest, including four from Jacob French and two from Jaxon Egloff. French would lead the team overall in points, with 12.
—
Bolton 54, Johnsburg/Minerva 16
Johnsburg/Minerva(16)
K. Vanderwalker 2-0-6, Freeburn 1-0-3, Galle 0-0-0, Heid 0-0-0, Olden 0-0-0, N. Vanderwalker 0-0-0, Sears 0-0-0, Wolfe 3-1-7, Griffin 0-0-0. TOTALS: 6-1-16.
Bolton (54)
French 4-0-12, Egloff 4-0-10, Hubert 1-0-2, Eager 1-0-2, Kelley 1-0-2, Trowbridge 1-0-3, Hens 3-1-7, Morehouse 2-0-4, Becker 4-0-8, Foy 2-0-4. TOTALS: 23-1-54.
Halftime- BCS, 38-3.
3-point field goals- Johnsburg/Minerva (3) K. Vanderwalker 2, Freeburn. Bolton (7) French 4, Egloff 2, Trowbridge.
GIRLS
Schroon Lake 48
Boquet Valley 46
SCHROON LAKE — The Wildcats were able to hold off the Griffins Tuesday in what was a stunner in Schroon Lake, 48-46.
“Both teams played a fantastic game and it could have easily gone either way. Brittany Mieras had some big baskets for us in the 4th quarter and we played some great team defense with Kenzie Cutting leading the way holding Abbey Schwoebel to 13 points,” said Schroon Lake coach Jeff Cutting.
“We were very balanced on offense with 3 players scoring in double figures. Dakotah Cutting had 6 steals and Kenzie Cutting had 12 rebounds, eight on the offensive glass,” said Cutting.
“We also had alot of energy and production from our bench. Alyssa Arnold came off the bench and got some key rebounds for us down the stretch.”
Even though Schroon Lake would contain Schwoebel to 13 points offensively, Schwoebel would still have cause to celebrate following the game as during the contest she would surpass 1,500 career points. She now sits at 1,504 and will get a chance to continue to add to that total in their next contest on Friday.
“Schroon Lake won by two. Not our best game but they played extremely hard,” said Griffins coach Keith Lobdell.
—
Schroon lake 48, Boquet Valley 46
Boquet Valley (46)
Pulsifer 5-0-10, Schwoebel 6-1-13, Reynolds 2-0-4, Biselle 0-0-0, Lobdell 6-1-13, Reynolds 1-0-2, Caputo 1-0-2, Denton 1-0-2. TOTALS: 22-2-46.
Schroon Lake (48)
D. Cutting 7-3-17, Timmer 0-0-0, Emmert 0-0-0, Phillips 0-0-0, Hartwell 0-0-0, K. Cutting 1-0-2, Baker 4-1-10, Mieras 6-2-16, Arnold 1-0-2. TOTALS: 19-7-48.
Halftime- BVCS, 24-20.
3-point field goals- 3-point field goals- Schroon Lake (3) Mieras 2, Baker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.