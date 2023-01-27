PLATTSBURGH — The Northeastern Clinton co-ed rifle team set a new school record in points, 269, and also improved their record to 12-0, moving into first in the ADK High School Rifle League, with their win Tuesday over Cambridge, 1116-899, at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.
For the boys, David LePage fired a personal best in the event, shooting a 269. On the girls side of things, Holly Visconti fired a 295, 99 standing, followed by Alex Cone who shot a 281, 269 standing, and Cassidy Derosia who also posted a 269 overall.
Northeastern Clinton will have next competed against South Lewis and Beekmantown on Thursday, Jan. 26; those scores and results can be found in this weekend’s of edition of the Press-Republican.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.