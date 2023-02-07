The Cougars started their three-game road trip this past weekend with a pair of non-conference matchups.
For their first game of the weekend they traveled to Cayuga Community College on Saturday, where they would fall to the Spartans, 103-70. However, the following day, the Cougars took on Finger Lakes Community College, where they would hold off the Lakers for a, 79-73, victory.
FRIDAY
Cayuga CC 103
Clinton CC 70
AUBURN — The weekend didn’t get off to a hot start for the Cougars, as the Spartans held them to just 18 points in the first half in what was eventually a lopsided loss, 103-70.
While Clinton CC was outscored, 40-18, during the opening 20-minutes, their offense seemed to wake up in the second half, scoring 52 points. However, Cayuga CC kept pace, scoring 63 points down the stretch to secure the win.
The Spartans’ entire starting five contributed in bunches for the win, with Anthony Todd leading the way with 24 points. The duo of Kareem and Shaheem Sanders would each score 16 points while Jutin Lawrence followed with 13. Jonathan Piedra would round out the scoring totals for the starting unit, scoring nine points, while Jason Knopp would come off the bench to score 12 in the win.
—
Cayuga CC 103, Clinton CC 70
Clinton CC (70)
No stats were submitted by time of print.
Cayuga CC (103)
Piedra 3-0-9, S. Sanders 7-2-16, K. Sanders 7-2-16, Todd 10-3-24, Lawrence 6-1-13, Knopp 4-1-12, Loveless 2-0-5, Baldwin 2-4-8.
Halftime- Cayuga CC, 40-18.
3-point field goals- Cayuga CC (8) Knopp 3, Piedra 3, Loveless, Todd.
SATURDAY
Clinton CC 79
Finger Lakes CC 73
CANANDAIGUA — After the blowout loss, the Cougars righted the ship on Sunday in what was a down-to-the-wire win over the Lakers, 79-73.
Clinton CC made sure to avoid falling behind early like they did Saturday, as in the first half their offense posted 35 points during the opening frame. They would hold just a three point advantage at intermission and would repeat that performance in the second half, outscoring Finger Lakes CC, 44-41, to win by six.
Cougars’ Spencer Daby led the offense in the win, scoring a team-high 31 points. Jaylin Williams and Kymani Harley would each contribute 17 points, while Azmir Scatliffe chipped in 10 points off the bench in the narrow victory.
Danny Amador, who scored 20 points in the second half, would score the game-high in points, with 33 for the Lakers. However, it wouldn’t be enough to complete the comeback at home, as the Lakers still seek their first win of the season (0-23).
After the weekend split, the Cougars’ record sits at 7-15. They will complete their three-game road trip on Thursday, Feb. 9, against Word of Life, at 6 p.m., before returning home for a game on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m., versus Columbia-Greene CC.
