PLATTSBURGH — Even after falling behind in the first quarter, the Cougars rallied from behind to keep things tight with the undefeated Witches. However, they couldn’t quite get over the hump to take the lead and would run out of gas late, losing 49-41.
For Northeastern Clinton, who had just won their first sectional title since their reclassification to Class C this season, their late season momentum has finally run out and their season will come to a close. Greenwich however, will advance to see another round, as they will be heading to state regionals on Saturday, in Potsdam.
