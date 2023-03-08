NCCSSUBREGIONAL

Northeastern Clinton's Desiree DuBois [23] goes to back down Greenwich's Cate Abate [12] during a NYSPHSAA Girl's Basketball Championship Tournament Subregional game on Wednesday, at Clinton Community College, in Plattsburgh.

 DREW WEMPLE/P-R PHOTO

PLATTSBURGH — Even after falling behind in the first quarter, the Cougars rallied from behind to keep things tight with the undefeated Witches. However, they couldn’t quite get over the hump to take the lead and would run out of gas late, losing 49-41.

For Northeastern Clinton, who had just won their first sectional title since their reclassification to Class C this season, their late season momentum has finally run out and their season will come to a close. Greenwich however, will advance to see another round, as they will be heading to state regionals on Saturday, in Potsdam.

Greenwich 49, Northeastern Clinton 41
Northeastern Clinton (41)
Hite 0-0-0, LaFountain 6-4-18, La. Roberts 1-0-3, Le. Roberts 0-0-0, Turner 0-0-0, DuBois 5-2-13, Racine 3-1-7, Trudo 0-0-0. TOTALS: 15-7-41.
Greenwich (49)
Autiello 0-0-0, Kuzmich 5-3-16, Ciavattini 0-0-0, Spiezio 0-0-0, Mullen 5-1-11, Niesz 8-0-19, Abate 1-1-3, Davis 0-0-0, Curley 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0. TOTALS:19-5-49.
Halftime- GCS, 21-19.
3-point field goals- Northeastern Clinton (4) LaFountain 2, DuBois. Greenwich (6) Kuzmich 3, Niesz 3.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you