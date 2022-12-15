CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Co-ed Air Rifle team was able to edge out Central Square on Wednesday, 1092-1090. With the win, Northeastern Clinton has now jumped out to an impressive, 5-0, start in their inaugural season.
Cougars’ Holly Visconti put on a solid display in the contest, as she shot a 100 kneeling, setting a new team record. That wasn’t the only record the group set, as the team’s score of 1092 also set a new school record.
Visconti would finish the match with the highest overall girl’s score, 294, followed by teammate Alex Cone, who posted a 281. Rounding things out for the girls group was Cassidy Derosia, who shot a 263, and Quinn Jolicoeur, who posted a score of 254.
On the boy’s side of things, Jacob Parker led the way for the Cougars, shooting a 234.
This was no ordinary win either, as Central Square had built up quite a resume in the sport. The school had won the State Championship for air rifle five times, including a second place finish at last year’s competition.
This won’t be the Redhawks and Cougars only meeting this season, as the two squads will meet again in January.
