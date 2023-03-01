CHAMPLAIN — After going into halftime tied in Tuesday night’s Sectional Class C semifinal game, the Cougars came out in the second half and clawed their way to a 14-point win over the Vikings, 52-38.
Northeastern Clinton played from behind for much of the first half, before showing their perseverance and rallying back to tie the score before intermission.
“Coach Olcott had his girls ready to play tonight and they did all the little things right. We got caught standing defensively many times tonight,” Cougars’ coach Robb Garrand said. “Moriah also hit some timely threes.”
Moriah saw a pair of double-digit scorers in the contest as both Maddy Eichen and Ally Bosarge posted 11 points in what was their final game of the year.
Northeastern Clinton’s Bailee LaFountain and Desiree DuBois combined for 39 points, helping lead the second half charge to send the team to the Section VII Class C Championship game on Saturday.
“We can't play in clips and come out slow in a championship game,” Garrand said. The girls are excited and will work hard to prepare for Saturday.”
Northeastern Clinton 52, Moriah 38
Moriah (38)
Marcil 2-0-5, Eichen 5-1-11, Beider 1-0-2, Bosarge 4-0-11, Trow 2-0-4, Gaddor 2-1-5. TOTALS: 16-2-38.
Northeastern Clinton (52)
LaFountain 7-5-20, Turner 1-2-4, Dubois 8-2-19, Racine 4-0-9. TOTALS: 20-9-52.
Halftime- TIED, 23-23.
Bobcats handle Sentinels to advance to Class C finals
ELLENBURG — The Bobcat girls got off to a fast start and never looked back in their Class C semifinal game Tuesday night, as after jumping out to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter they would cruise to a 20-point win at home.
With the win, Northern Adirondack will now advance to the Section VII Class C championship game where they will take on Northeastern Clinton on Saturday, at noon, in the Clinton Community College gym.
“Mackenna LaBarge played strong defense. Sophia Charland and Ava Moore played well for us,” Northern Adirondack’s Dennis LaBarge said. “Keirra Bechard had a nice game for Ti.”
Charland grabbed seven rebounds to go with her six points and Isabella Gilmore had 13 boards to go with six assists but the top scorer for the Bobcats was Abby Peryea who posted 20 points. LaBarge would follow her with 12 to help the team advance for a shot at the sectional title.
Northern Adirondack 54, Ticonderoga 30
Ticonderoga (30)
S. Johndras 3-0-6, A. Moore 2-0-5, S. Dorsett 1-2-4, C. Mattison 2-0-4, H. Supton 0-0-0, B. Charboneau 0-0-0, J. Whitford 0-0-0, S. Pound 0-0-0, K. Bechard 4-2-11, R. Decker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-4-30.
Northern Adirondack (54)
M. LaBarge 5-2-12, M. Peryea 0-1-1, A. Moore 3-0-6, A. McDonald 0-1-1, I. Gilmore 1-2-4, H. Gilmore 0-0-0, S. Charland 3-0-6, A. Peryea 10-0-20, E. Hatch 2-0-4. TOTALS: 24-6-54.
Halftime- NACS, 27-10.
3-point field goals- TCS, A. Moore, K. Bechard.
Crown Point uses stingy defense and a fast pace to advance to sectional final
CROWN POINT — Holding a tough Boquet Valley team to 40 points and using speed offensively was the difference as the Panthers advanced to their first sectional final since 2018 after beating the Griffins Tuesday night, 52-40.
After a back-and-forth first half, Crown Point only led 27-24 heading into intermission. Boquet Valley would even push back in the third quarter to take a two-point advantage as the squads went to the fourth quarter. However, Crown Point was determined for their season to not come to a close just yet, as they would rally in the fourth to win.
“We used a big fourth quarter to create some separation and Alex Stone made two big buckets down the stretch that helped seal it,” Crown Point coach Jason Hughes said. “We were careless with the ball early and that kept Boquet in the game, but we settled in, executed a really good game plan.”
Trevor Harris's 24 points led the Panthers, while Reese Pertak’s 10 points was good for second amongst the group in scoring. It wasn’t just the offensive effort that fueled the win however, as the Panthers’ work on both ends of the floor helped send the team to Saturday’s final.
“We were able to get them in some foul trouble which made a big difference,” Hughes said. “Jackson Hooper and Maddux Rice are big bodies down there, but Matt Beeman played really well, held his ground and he and Trevor [Harris] were able to match the physicality needed to get it done tonight. Total team effort, and we are very excited about the opportunity to play for a Sectional title.”
Hooper and Rice would combine for 30 of the Griffins’ 40 points, as the group failed to generate enough offense elsewhere to keep their season alive.
Crown Point 52, Boquet Valley 40
Boquet Valley (40)
Hooper 6-3-16, Rice 6-1-14, Burdo 2-1-5, Leibeck 1-0-3, Gay 1-0-2, Buehler 0-0-0, Wekin 0-0-0, Egglefield 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-5-40.
Crown Point (52)
Harris 8-5-24, Pertak 3-4-10, Potter 3-0-7, Stone 2-2-7, Beeman 2-0-4, Russell 0-0-0, Woods 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-11-52.
Halftime- CP, 27-24.
3-point field goals- Boquet Valley (3) Rice, Leibeck, Hooper. Crown Point (5) Harris 3, Stone, Potter.
CORRECTIONS: Seton Catholic girls basketball was not mentioned in yesterday’s paper as winning the MVAC for girls basketball. Congrats to the Knights on going 13-7 in the regular season and winning the conference! After beating Chazy in the Section VII Class D girls semifinal on Monday night, Seton Catholic will play in the championship game on Saturday versus Bolton, at 4:30 in the Clinton Community College gym.
