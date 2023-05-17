CLINTONVILLE — The Cougar boys took down the Patriots in style Tuesday afternoon, winning all five matchups to sweep the contest, 5-0.
Owen Roberts, Marcus Bedard and Kaze Carpenter would all pick up singles wins, while the duos of Ben Bresnahan/Alex Bulriss and Luke Dutton/Thor Frostick both earned doubles victories.
AuSable Valley’s Tristan Laundree and Tucker MacDougal would win the only set for the team in the contest, as they took the first set of No. 1 doubles in what was the most competitive battle of the day.
—
BOYS
Northeastern Clinton 5, AuSable Valley 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Roberts (NCCS) def. Rock (AVCS), 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2- Bedard (NCCS) def. L. MacDougal (AVCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Carpenter (NCCS) won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Bresnahan/Bulriss (NCCS) def. Laundree/T. MacDougal (AVCS), 1-6, 4-6, 0-6.
No. 2- Dutton/Frostick (NCCS) won by forfeit.
