PLATTSBURGH — Cora Long accounted for 12 points and five steals Thursday night to lead Plattsburgh High to a 36-26 victory over Lake Placid in non-league girls’ basketball.
Essyance Gorham added five points, nine rebounds and four steals for PHS, while Alyssa Hemingway had five points and four assists.
Nadia Philip tossed in 12 points and Julia Crawford eight for Lake Placid.
“Coach (Jeff) Potter had his kids ready to compete tonight and those kids from Lake Placid battled hard throughout,” PHS coach Joe Mazzella said. “Their size was tough.
“I thought we ran really good offense and got the looks we wanted, but the ball just didn’t go in the basket tonight for us. We had great looks and missed a lot of easy baskets around the rim. And I thought we played great team defense with 25 steals.
“I’m proud of our efforts and the progress we’ve made, but we have to continue to get better and be more focused.”
Plattsburgh 36, Lake Placid 26
Lake Placid (26)
Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Ahmemulic 1-0-2, Philip 6-0-12, Marvin 0-0-0, Crawford 4-0-8, Light 0-0-0, Jordon 1-0-2, Coursen 1-0-2. Totals- 13-0-26.
Plattsburgh (36)
Crahan 1-0-2, Hewson 0-2-2, Long 5-0-12, Gorham 1-3-5, Hemingway 2-0-5, Fitzwater 1-0-3, Battinelli 3-0-6, DeTulleo 0-1-1. Totals- 12-8-36.
Halftime- Plattsburgh, 15-12.
3 point goals- PHS (4) Long 2, Hemingway, Fitzwater.
SCHROON LAKE 65
NORTH WARREN 24
SCHROON LAKE — Allison Baker poured in 28 points, while Dakotah Cutting and Brittany Mieras added 12 each in the Wildcats’ non-league win.
Baker and Mieras combined for 22 points in a 26-5 third-quarter run as Schroon Lake broke it open after leading by a 30-14 margin at the half.
Dakotah Cutting hauled in 18 rebounds, including 12 on the offensive glass, while Kenzie led the defense with six steals.
“We came out a little flat, but were able to play with better energy in the second half,” Schroon Lake coach Jeff Cutting said.
Schroon Lake 65, North Warren 24
North Warren (24)
LaGeuerre 2-1-5, Swan 2-0-5, Bruno 2-3-8, Tucci 1-3-6, Smith 0-0-0, Jensen 0-0-0. Totals- 7-7-24.
Schroon Lake (65)
D. Cutting 5-2-12, Emmert 1-0-2, Phillips 0-0-0, Hartwell 0-0-0, K. Cutting 1-0-2, Baker 12-2-28, Mieras 4-2-12, Arnold 4-0-8, Lussier 0-0-0. Totals- 27-7-65.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 30-14.
3 point goals- NW (3) Bruno, Swan, Tucci. SLCS (4) Baker 2, Mieras 2.
BOYS
WHITEHALL 58
TICONDEROGA 32
WHITEHALL — Whitehall, leading by just a 23-21 score at the half, outscored the Sentinels, 35-11, over the final two quarters in the non-league contest.
Latrell Evans tossed in 25 points to pace Whitehall’s offense and Cash Burgey was next with 16.
Alex Swajger led Ticonderoga with 14 points and was followed by Kam Vigliotti with nine.
Whitehall 58, Ticonderoga 32
Whitehall (58)
Evans 8-6-25, Foote 1-0-3, L. Stevens 0-1-1, Rozell 0-0-0, Whiting 3-2-8, Burgey 7-1-16, Barber 0-0-0, I. Stevens 2-0-4, Matteson 0-1-1. Totals- 21-11-58.
Ticonderoga (32)
Lauzon 0-0-0, L. Smith 0-0-0, A. Smith 2-1-5, Crammond 0-0-0, Montalbano 1-0-2, Vigliotti 2-4-9, Belden 1-0-2, Drinkwine 0-0-0, Mosier 0-0-0, Perron 0-0-0, Swajger 6-2-14.
Halftime- Whitehall, 23-21.
3 point goals- Whitehall (5) Evans 3, Foote, Burgey. TCS (1) Vigliotti.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 71
SETON CATHOLIC 36
PLATTSBURGH — The Bobcats had a strong finish to the first half and kept their distance from the Knights in the second half.
Brady Boulrice and Matt Boulrice each scored 14 points to pace Northern Adirondack, and Calvin Magoon also finished in double figures with 11.
“Northern Adirondack was aggressive and played a very strong game,” Seton Catholic coach Larry Converse said.
“We need to focus on matching other teams aggressiveness and improve. We know we can be better, and we will keep working at it.”
Aiden Pearl led the Knights with a game-high 17 points, and Ashton Guay scored eight more.
Northern Adirondack 71, Seton Catholic 36
NAC (71)
Taylor 2-0-5, Lagree 2-0-4, B. Boulrice 5-1-14, Lambert 1-0-2, Damour 0-1-1, M. Boulrice 6-2-14, Magoon 5-1-11, King 3-0-8, Carter 2-0-4, Benware 3-2-8. Totals: 29-7-71.
Seton Catholic (36)
Guay 3-1-8, Shalton 0-2-2, DeJordy 1-0-2, Gao 2-0-4, Pearl 8-1-17, Grafstein 0-0-0, Hughes 1-0-3, Trzaskos 0-0-0, Waldron 0-0-0, Battige 0-0-0. Totals: 15-4-36.
Halftime- NAC, 39-19.
3 point goals- NAC (6) Taylor, B. Boulrice 3, King 2. Seton Catholic (2) Guay, Hughes.
WEDNESDAY
CHAZY 41
WILLSBORO 29
CHAZY — Zamir Foster scored a game-high 21 points in the Eagles’ win over the Warriors.
Evan Dwyer contributed seven points for Chazy, which held a 17-5 advantage at the half.
Avery Lee tossed in 13 points and Logan Jaquish seven for Willsboro.
“Overall, this wasn’t our best game,” Chazy coach Austin Tetreault said. “But, I’m still happy for the boys to get a win. There were spurts in the game where I saw good things out of us, but we are definitely all disappointed to not have put together a solid full game.
“Zamir Foster played very well leading the team with 21 points and was phenomenal on the boards for us. I also thought Kobe Hernandez came off the bench and played good minutes for us.”
Chazy 41, Willsboro 29
Willsboro (29)
Merrill 1-1-4, Reynolds 0-1-1, Lee 5-0-13, Jaquish 2-3-7, Crowningshield 2-0-4, Hathaway 0-0-0, Gagnier 0-0-0. Totals- 10-5-29.
Chazy (41)
LaBarge 0-2-2, Dwyer 2-2-7, McAfee 2-0-5, Salimando 0-2-2, Foster 9-3-21, Cross 1-0-2, Pratt 0-0-0, Poirier 0-0-0, Hernandez 0-2-2, Baker 0-0-0, Dickerson 0-0-0. Totals- 14-11-41.
Halftime- Chazy, 17-5.
3 point goals- Willsboro (4) Lee 3, Merrill. CCRS (2) Dwyer, McAfee.
