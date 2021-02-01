Connecticut drops out of NWHL tournament for unknown reasons

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow likely. High near 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.