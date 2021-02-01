Connecticut drops out of NWHL tournament for unknown reasons

LAKE PLACID — There will be no more "Brass Bonanza" playing at 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.
The classic song is the goal anthem for the National Women's Hockey League's Connecticut Whale who forfeited their Monday evening round-robin game against the Minnesota Whitecaps and later dropped out of the NWHL's abbreviated bubble season.
An explanation as to why Connecticut made this move was not given, but the NWHL said it accepted the Whale's decision, which gives the notion this was a choice by the team and not a move the league asked of Connecticut. However, nothing was confirmed by the league.
"The NWHL has accepted the decision of the Connecticut Whale to forfeit their game scheduled for earlier tonight against Minnesota and to withdraw from the tournament," the NWHL said in a Tweet at 8:47 p.m. Monday evening.
The NWHL later announced on Twitter that a more detailed explanation about the decision from the Whale will be given Tuesday.
Connecticut becomes the second of six NWHL teams to drop out of the abbreviated season in Lake Placid. The Metropolitan Riveters pulled out of the tournament Thursday after multiple members within the organization tested positive for COVID-19.
Entering Monday's game the Whale had multiple players out of their lineup and made corresponding additions to fill the roster voids.
Connecticut dropped a 6-0 decision to Toronto, Sunday, and was sitting in third place in the NWHL standings.
The league is now left with four teams competing for the Isobel Cup.
By default, the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Whitecaps and Toronto Six will enter the semifinal round on Thursday, and the championship takes place Friday at 7 p.m.
The Pride and Beauts had been playing in a best-of-three play-in series on Saturday, Sunday and Monday to see which team would clinch the fourth seed.
The teams were informed Monday evening that their decisive Game 3, which was set to be played after the two teams had split the first two games of the series, would serve as a seeding game to determine the third and fourth seeds.
The semifinals and finals will be aired on NBCSN.
