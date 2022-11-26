EDITOR’S NOTE: The Press-Republican will have exclusive coverage of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup from Former North Country resident Dominic Szambowski. Szambowski was a soccer standout in the early 1980’s with Plattsburgh State and later with the Lake Placid Express. He also served as the head women’s coach at North Country Community College in the Adirondacks. Szambowski went on to play professional in the Swiss Erste Liga and then onto Australia for more club soccer. A former Fourth Ward bartender in Plattsburgh, he first covered the Japan-Korea FIFA World Cup 2002 for the Press-Republican. A native of London, England, Szambowski once again will be offering insights periodically over the next month for the Press-Republican on the immensely popular event from his base in Switzerland.
THIS IS van GAAL IT WILL BE
It’s fair to say that former Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern manager Louis van Gaal, 71, has been around the block a few times. He was never a man to mince his words – and let’s face it the Dutch aren’t best friends with Germans.
He was asked about Germany’s pre-match team photo protest - where the team are all seen covering their mouths with their hands to protest FIFA’s clampdown on using the OneLove armband.
Not impressed he explained that the mighty Oranje don’t get distracted like that and were in Qatar to win the World Cup. He is not too sure after his team drew against Ecuador - but never write those Dutch off.
O-uch CANADA
Canada haven’t been to the finals since Mexico 1986 and here they were taking on the FIFA ranked #2 team in their opener - the star-studded Belgians. They narrowly lost 1-0 to a Michy Batshuayi blast - taken completely against the run of play before halftime.
Before that in minute 11, Bayern Munich’s Canadian star Alphonso Davis had a golden opportunity for Canada from the penalty spot, but shot weakly against Real Madrid’s giant goaltender Thibaut Courtois. This was after a VAR review deemed that Belgian defender Yannick Carrasco had indeed handled.
For a country where hockey, basketball, baseball and even curling capture the attention more than soccer - our neighbors to the north were impressive. They even had cause to feel hard done by some weird refereeing decisions (see below).
Englishman John Herdman, who took the Canadian women’s team to bronze medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, has been building something quietly special since his appointment as coach of the men’s team in 2018.
They were more athletic than the ageing Belgians and played an aggressive high pressing game - outshooting the Red Devils 22-9 over the course of the proceedings.
Sunday’s big match against Croatia will decide their World Cup.
A BRIDGE TOO VAR
Skullduggery with bribery is a common theme all served up by Spain’s national sports daily Marca. There are several stories knocking around about the Zambian referee of the Canada-Belgium game Janny Sikazwe. Some were later trumpeted on social media by Canadian fans - who were obviously sicker than Sikazwe.
His refusal not to entertain the calls to review two penalty claims after Jan Vertonghen had clattered Canadian attacker Tajon Buchanan in the area and Axel Witsel chopped Canada’s Richie Laryea leave a lot to be desired.
Janny Sikazwe has “previous” as the Brits would say. Dodgy dealings in a 2018 game between Tunisia and Mali are documented where he tried to end the game early, not once but twice, with Mali ahead. I entirely doubt his performance will put him into FIFA’s consideration for the Final (or even the Third-Place playoff game).
WELL ACTUALLY…ENGLAND HAVE NEVER BEATEN THE USA
Much to the chagrin of our friends over the pond, and after meeting three times in the World Cup play , England have NEVER beaten the USA. The streak continues after this week’s nil-all draw. What an incredible feat.
In the 1950 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, U.S. center-forward Joe Gaetjens scored the only goal in a huge upset caused by the American part-timers in Belo Horizonte. Gaetjens, an American of Haitian descent, later disappeared in the Papa Doc Duvalier uprising in 1964.
Then in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa the honors were even at 1-1 after Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard made it 1-0 early for the English but USA’s Clint Dempsey 40th minute worm-killer saw English keeper Rob Green muff the shot - as the US team then held on gallantly for the point.
IRAN - SHOW THEY CAN
A lot of my American friends were supporting Iran to win this one against the land of Tom Jones. That’s unusual. Those that watched the Welsh succumb, soon realized that Iran are a good team. Somehow, they must have frozen against England in the opening 6-2 defeat.
They have players in the top clubs in Europe - Bayer Leverkusen and FC Porto and showed a gritty determination.
For Wales stars Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey - who had robbed a draw from the USA earlier in the week, their roles were mostly anonymous. Welsh goalkeeper Hennessy kept the Red Dragons in the match with a string of fine saves.
Four minutes from normal time he had a rush of blood to the head that saw him take out Iranian star Mehdi Taremi in a botched Kung-Fu type clearance. He was eventually red carded after a VAR check.
The final 10 minutes were frenetic as Iran pulled through with two late goals.
SENEGAL OUSTS QATAR
Qatar were the first host nation to go out so quickly since South Africa did in 2010. Mohammed Muntari, however, got the all-important first ever finals goal for the host nation in a 3-1 defeat to the Senegalese.
ENGLAND GET LUCKY AGAINST THE USA
After their barn-storming start England ended up being a bit lucky to not have lost versus a determined and confident USA side - who’s starting line-up boasted 5 players from the English Premier League.
Hershey, Pa.'s Christian Pulisic was a real menace for the USA after quite a sleepy season so far for his club team London’s Chelsea FC. Weston McKennie had a golden chance early on but blasted wide. In the end England welcomed the 0-0 stalemate.
All teams go into the final round of play with a chance to progress.
