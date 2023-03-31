PLATTSBURGH — It’s getting to be that time of year once again. While the clubs may have been in the garage, or in a storage unit or even in the trunk of a car for the past three to four months, it’s time to knock both the rust and the dust off as the spring golf season in Plattsburgh is fast approaching.
I was a late bloomer to the golfing world, as I didn’t even pick up a club until I was a sophomore in high school. My first-ever experience with the game came on a small, par-3 course near my hometown in Saratoga. I played with wooden clubs, which were provided to me by a close friend’s grandfather, and I didn’t reach the green in under six shots the entire day.
Rather than be discouraged by the experience, I fell in love. The peace and quiet (occasionally), the being forced to critically think, the detail-orientedness and just being outdoors enthralled me into a world that I’ve never since left.
Fast forward to today, as I wrap up my final semester of my senior year at Plattsburgh State, I, like many others, am getting ready for yet another spring and summer season of golf in the North Country area. Unlike many of those in the community, I’ve only been golfing in this area for the past four years, but even still, as someone who eats, sleeps and breathes golf, I feel as though I’ve learned and experienced some things that reflect how special of a place this is to golf.
Knocking the rust off
At the start of every season, after I’ve gotten my clubs back out and have given them a quick scrub and clean, I kick things off with the driving range. Now, this may not be specific to the North Country, but it’s still a vital part of playing the game, before going to actually play the game.
For the past four years, I’ve been using the indoor driving range that is the YMCA on the Oval. While it may not be more than 20-30 yards long, it’s phenomenal for polishing mechanics and improving ball striking. Now in the warmer months, I’ll go to the outdoor ranges in the area or even just practice my chipping in my backyard, which sometimes my landlord doesn’t love.
But as things transition into spring and the ground thaws and snow melts, I’ve found it crucial to find a place to reacclimate both the body and mind to golf before going out for my first round.
“It’s just a little cold”
It’s a quote I’ve heard all too often since I’ve been golfing in the area. When friends want to hit a quick nine holes along the waters of Lake Champlain at Bluff Point Golf Resort in the early parts of April, or even play a full 18 holes at the Barracks before the season ends in the first weeks of November, that line will always get me.
“It’s just a little cold,” or, “the wind isn’t even that bad,” they’ll say. and even though they might be way off base on both, to me, and many other determined golfers in the area, it doesn’t matter.
Golf is a sport that’s played in all different types of weather. Drizzling rain, baking heat, humid climates that make the golf shirt feel like it’s painted to your back are all different atmospheres that will be encountered during a golf season. So yes, while it will still be cold in the beginning stages of the season in the North Country, and the courses may still be drying out and wet, it’s valuable and practical experience for any player’s golf game to brave the elements and get back into the swing of things.
Not to mention, not everyone will be out during the first weeks of the season where I have enjoyed many rounds with wide-open courses, blissful quiet and even will sometimes play two balls because hey, it’s not like there’s anyone behind me.
Once the cold weather and chilling winds have been embraced as just another part of the round, I can then focus on what I went to the course to do: play golf and have fun.
Taking it all in
No matter the golf course, whether it’s the Barracks, Bluff Point, Harmony Golf Club, Cobble Hill, Adirondack Golf Club or many others, they all have their unique and distinct aspects that make each round special.
At Bluff Point, it’s obvious: the lake. Whether it’s the shot down the long par-5 on hole four that feels as though my golf ball will just soar over the fairway and into Lake Champlain, or the shot on hole five, where the lake runs precariously all along the length of the hole, waiting to swallow my golf ball into the crash of the waves, the sun gleaming off the water and the luxurious mansions and houses that dot the banks all make for an atmosphere that makes me almost forget I’m playing golf.
Even though the Barracks may not be as scenic, it’s still special in its own right. Whenever I step to the first tee box at the Barracks, I feel as if I’m right back at a golf course back home or even my backyard. That may be hard to understand, but as I play the course, surrounded by forest, marshes and even the occasional turtle that wanders onto the course, I find it easier to focus on the golf in front of me while also embracing and enjoying the environment around me.
Harmony Golf Club I’ve found to be one more interesting courses I’ve ever played. To start off, it’s only 14 holes long. While that may present some challenges, as it leaves the player with less holes to try and get themselves right if they’re having a bad round, it’s a nice opportunity to not have to push oneself for 18 holes. The missing last four holes act almost as a mental reprieve in my eyes. As for the course itself, it features rolling hills, towering pine trees and I’ve even played the 14th hole against a groom, dressed in a tux and dress shoes, as the hole plays up towards the clubhouse where they could be having a wedding on any given day.
While those may be the only courses I’ve played in the area, I’m sure the rest offer their own distinct quirks or atmospheres that make any round a memorable one.
Whether it’s experienced golfers or first timers who may have gotten golf clubs for Christmas, there’s no better season like the spring to start, and there’s no better place to do it than the North Country.
Good luck and I hope to see you on the course!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.