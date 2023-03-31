Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. High near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.