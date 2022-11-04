Local teen to take part in All-American game
LAKE PLACID — On Dec 10 in Panama City Beach, FL., 45 of the nation’s elite boys high school soccer players will take part in the twelfth annual High School All-American Game. The players chosen have achieved many regional and national awards and will attend some of the top universities across the country.
One of those selected is Northwood School’s Thebe Mosehathebe, a second-year student at Northwood. Thebe, who is from South Africa, said, “I am very honored and grateful to have been selected. It means a lot to me but this opportunity wouldn’t have been possible without my team, my coaches and all the interactions I’ve had with everyone at Northwood. Everyone’s played a big a part and I can only say thank you.”
The participants will arrive in Florida on, Dec 8 and will take part in team trainings and team activities.
For more information about Northwood School, please visit www.northwoodschool.org
