As we near the latest iteration of the College Football Playoff, one has to wonder if the game has gotten too big for its own good.
It’s not as simple as seeing two college teams line up against each other to square off one Saturday in the fall anymore.
Now we have the additions of the transfer portal, and the “Name, Image, and Likeness” system that allows athletes to be paid. In most cases this is for the work they do on the field, for others it’s what they do off. More and more, it’s used as a tool to bring in a prized recruit to a specific institution.
Who can forget the back-and-forth between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher before the season began? For the unaware, Saban made a comment saying Texas A&M bought its roster, as the Aggies brought in a highly touted recruiting class.
Fisher obviously rebutted the statements and it devolved into petty arguments that culminated with the conference class between the two schools.
Needless to say, the argument centered around money which is what is the center of everything. Money drives businesses to succeed, something college football has become.
For better or for worse, it is the game we’re stuck with. A certain kind of semi-pro game that has everyone - from the athlete to the athletic director - searching for the golden ticket.
Gone are the days of players spending at least three years out of high school before taking a shot at the NFL. Now, players are transferring from one school to another, and sometimes back, for a chance to showcase their talents for the next level.
Once there is a sign of struggle or adversity, the chance for a player to leave is increased. When the transfer window opened on Dec. 5, a record of 1,600 players entered the transfer portal. Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is an example of this. After being the starter for the season, Uliagalelei was benched for the ACC Championship. Not long after the game was over, he decided to enter the transfer portal. His new destination was announced recently as he’ll be the quarterback at Oregon State next fall.
He’s just one of many, some use the system more than most. For example, there is Austin Stogner. He recently transferred to Oklahoma from South Carolina. The kicker is, he transferred to South Carolina from Oklahoma last year.
The worst of them all may be JT Daniels. Next fall Daniels will have played at his fourth school in six years of playing college football. His trek has taken him to the likes of USC, UGA, West Virginia and now Rice. As soon as he lost the starting job, his eyes began looking elsewhere.
Let’s not immediately jump to saying the transfer portal is a bad thing. Coaches get fired, or leave for another job, and players will look to leave. Often players choose a school due to who the coach is, and may follow them if the chance allows it.
Jackson State’s Travis Hunter is one such example. After his coach Deion Sanders took the job at Colorado, Hunter entered the portal. His destination? The University of Colorado.
Not all players in the portal will find a new home, and may end up in limbo if they can’t find a new school to play at. Simply because their old school filled the position with someone from the portal.
So, is the transfer portal bad? No. It just gives players options and opportunities to look elsewhere if they’re unhappy in their present situation. Or they could be looking for a bigger challenge at a bigger program.
Often players from the “Group of Five” schools will want to test themselves against players from the SEC or Pac-12. There’s a litany of reasons a player can enter the portal.
They’re not alone in using it either. Coaches use the portal as another form of recruitment. It’s become a continual battle for schools to build their roster. They have to be ready to lose players to graduation and lose them from transfer. Then turnaround and fill that spot with recruitment, both high school and college.
It’s a never ending cycle, that’s only going to get worse.
As players jostle for playing time or a new school, conferences seem to be chasing the money signs now more than ever.
Texas and the aforementioned Oklahoma are preparing to leave for the Big XII for the SEC. With all signs pointing to the schools changing their conference for the 2024-25 season, it begs the question, “Why?”
Simple. Money.
Some will argue that the move is made because the SEC has strong competition but the bottom line is the money coming in.
According to a USA Today article, the SEC set a new TV rights deal with ESPN/ABC. This deal is said to be in the low $300 million dollar range, set to increase the already $55 million the conference makes from its deal with CBS.
With the deal set to begin in the 2024-25 season, it would seem the conference is set for a huge payday when the Longhorns and Sooners join.
It’s not just the SEC seeing the growth, the Big 10 is right with them. Both conferences will see their membership go from 14 to 16 when two schools each join their conference.
Who’s joining the Big 10? UCLA and USC. Now the conference that originated in the midwest, will cover both coasts. Maryland and Rutgers to the soon-to-be members USC and UCLA.
Gone are the days of regional rivalries. Gone are the days of highly anticipated matchups.
The Big XII will now see former schools in three different conferences; the SEC, Big 10 and Pac-12.
Notre Dame, located in Indiana, is a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Nebraska, a rival of Oklahoma and Texas, has been in the Big 10 for over a decade.
Conferences look nothing like they used to look over the same time period. And who’s to say there will not be more change?
Will the SEC and Big 10 push for 20? Will the other three major conferences - the ACC, Big XII and Pac-12 - keep up? Will it hurt college football? If so, how much?
These are questions that will be answered at some point in the not so distant future. Schools and conferences will always be looking for the next big thing.
Gone are the days of debating who should be in the BCS championship game. Soon to be the days of arguing who should be the fourth team in the CFP. It’ll turn into debating schools ranked 12 through 15.
The playoff, and bowl, system is an argument for another day. The big thing now is just watching what college football is becoming. Less about the student and more about the athlete.
Schools and conferences are in search of the golden ticket, while some simply don’t want to be left behind.
The fact of the matter is that with the transfer portal and conference realignment, nothing is safe anymore.
Not players. Not schools. Not even college football.
