PERU — Colchester, Vt. ran away with the team championship this past weekend in the 54th Peru Invitational Wrestling Classic.
Colchester won three individual weight classes and finished the event with 195.5 points.
Mason Sheltra (110), Cahota Lafond (118) and Mike O'Callaghan (145) won their weight classes for the Vermont squad.
Team places second through fifth in the seven-team field, however, were separated by just eight points.
Host Peru ended up second with 139 points, Franklin Academy was third with 133.5, Northern Adirondack fourth with 133 and AuSable Valley in fifth with 131.
The Nighthawks got an individual champion in Logan Trim (126). Ian Sylvester (110), Cory Winch (132) and Bryce Wiggins (215) were runner-ups for Peru.
NAC finished with three individual winners — Jackson Labarge (102), Trent Snide-Hasselton (189) and Trey McGee (215). In addition, the Bobcats' Kyle Reif (145) was a runner-up.
The Patriots, meanwhile, crowned two individual champions in Leland Pray (132) and Dom LaPier (160). Jon Fletcher (138) finished second for AuSable Valley.
Labarge, Trim, Snide-Hasseltine and McGee all won by pin in their championship matches.
—
54th Peru Invitational Wrestling Classic
Team results
1, Colchester, Vt., 195.5. 2, Peru, 139. 3, Franklin Academy, 133.5. 4, Northern Adirondack, 133. 5, AuSable Valley, 131. 6, Ogdensburg Free Academy, 103.5. 7, Massena, 88.
—
Individual results
(Championship match and local finishers)
102
1, Jackson Labarge (NAC) pinned Liam Harte (FA), :51. 3, Lawrence Serano (PCS). 4, Alyn Capen (PCS). 5, Abe Witherwax (AVCS).
110
1, Mason Sheltra (COL) pinned Ian Sylvester (PCS), :56. 4, Jayden Burgess (AVC). 5, Hayden Bartlemus (NAC). 6, Dominick Martineau (PCS).
118
1, Cahota Lafond (COL) pinned Tanner King (FA), 1:35. 4, Owen Smith (NAC). 5, Caleb Starke (PCS). 6, Gavin Blaise (AVCS).
126
1, Logan Trim (PCS) pinned Brayden Wall (OFA), 1:36. 6, Seanan Edwards (PCS).
132
1, Leland Pray (AVCS) injury default over Cory Winch (PCS). 4, Spencer Davies (PCS). 5, Isahia Burnell (NAC).
138
1, Ashtyn Amo (OFA) tech. fall over Jon Fletcher (AVCS), 16-1. 4, Landen Goddeau (PCS).
145
1, Mike O'Callaghan (COL) dec. Kyle Reif (NAC), 5-1. 4, Maxwell Jess (PCS). 6, Nathalie Williams (PCS).
152
1, Colden Hardy (MASS) dec. Jordan Lavoie (COL), 12-5. 3, Parker Manor (NAC), 4, Kollin Christensen (AVCS). 6, Kobe Pelkey (AVCS).
160
1, Dom LaPier (AVC) dec. Cam Kalton (COL), 6-4. 6, Myles Cummings (PCS).
172
1, Cayden Carter (FA) dec. Skyler Lamphere (COL), 6-5. 5, Jesse Snow (AVCS). 6, A.J. Swetson (AVCS).
189
1, Trent Snide-Hasselton (NAC) pinned Josh Martel (COL), 4:33. 4, Warren Pray (AVCS), 5, Owen Pray (AVCS).
215
1, Trey McGee (NAC) pinned Bryce Wiggins (PCS), :31. 4, Nate Rondeau (AVCS), 6, Nevaeh Racette (AVCS).
285
1, Roy Gamble (MASS) pinned Archie Green (OFA), 2:56.
