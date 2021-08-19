Co-Ed Soccer League Champs

PLATTSBURGH — Rand Hill Maple team members (left to right standing) Brett Juntunen, Ryan Kavanaugh, Cody Peryea, Connor Coty, Henry Wylie, Gabe Nuzzo, Heath Lucas, Lucas Smart, (left to right kneeling) Emily Rabideau, Katie Stevenson, Avery Durgan and Maddy Woodward smile for a photo after winning the 2021 Co-Ed Soccer League championship in Plattsburgh.
The league competed under the lights at Bailey Avenue and had 14 teams compete this summer. Rand Hill Maple tied with the Eagles for first place in the league, while also capturing the postseason championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.