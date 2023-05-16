PLATTSBURGH — Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Division I baseball champion Peru broke a 3-all tie with two runs in the top of the seventh inning on Monday and defeated rival Plattsburgh High School, 5-3.
Donnie Mitchell homered and singled for the Nighthawks, while Zach O’Connell added a double and single. Zack Engstrom chipped in a double.
Jake Frechette pitched six innings to get the win and O’Connell the seventh for the save.
Jace Lacey rapped two hits for the Hornets. Mikey Phillips added a triple and Trenton Griffiths a double. Griffiths went the distance in taking the pitching loss.
“Whenever you play Peru, it’s going to be a battle,” PHS coach Pat Shaughnessy said. “Unfortunately, we were on the losing end of a good ballgame between two good teams.
“Credit to Peru as it did what it had to do to come out on top. They put the ball in play, they made some great plays in the field and got some great pitching from Frechette and O’Connell.”
Shaughnessy had praise for Griffiths.
“Trenton again threw a great game and put us in a spot to win,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more from him. He has been a workhorse for us all year and has been on the losing end of some great pitching performances.
“Mikey came through with a big two-run triple to tie the game at 3. But when you play a quality team like Peru, you can’t give them extra outs. We did that one inning and they took advantage of it.”
—
Peru 5, Plattsburgh 3
Peru 011 100 2 — 5 8 0
Plattsburgh 001 200 0 — 3 6 1
Frechette, O’Connell (7) and Moore. T. Griffiths and Lacey. WP- Frechette. LP- T. Griffiths. Sv- O’Connell. 2B- O’Connell (PCS), Engstrom (PCS), T. Griffiths (PHS). 3B- Phillips (PHS. HR- Mitchell (PCS).
SARANAC LAKE 15
MORIAH 2
PORT HENRY — The red-hot Red Storm continued their winning ways by breaking open a close game in the later innings.
Winning pitcher Brady Roberts struck out nine and walked five in going the first six innings.
“Roberts pitched a great game and kept us off balance,” Moriah coach Casey Nephew said. “Their bats came alive in the fifth inning and they were able to break the game open.”
Evan Willett paced Saranac Lake with three hits and three RBI, while Kaden Darrah, N. Darrah, Brayden Munn and Noah Munn all added two hits apiece.
Owen Nephew and Chase McGinness each rapped a RBI single for the Vikings.
—
Saranac Lake 15, Moriah 2
Saranac Lake 200 042 7 — 15 15 2
Moriah 100 010 0 — 2 3 4
Roberts, Kratts (7) and Willett, Kratts (4), B. Munn (7). Mascarenas, Langey (7) and Nephew. WP- Roberts. LP- Mascarenas. 2B- Darrah (SLCS). 3B- Willett (SLCS), N. Munn 2 (SLCS), Kratts (SLCS), Rivers (SLCS), N. Darrah (SLCS).
BEEKMANTOWN 10
SARANAC 4
SARANAC — Winning pitcher Steven Bronson and two relievers combined for 12 strikeouts in the Eagles’ win.
Losing pitcher Collin Lashway and reliever Seth Petrashune combined to strike out 14 Beekmantown batters.
Cole Ely and Rylan Garden led the Eagles offensively with three hits each, while Nate Parliament added a triple and Alix Perras, a double.
Alex Clancy and Korbin Cranford led the Chiefs with two hits each, with Clancy getting a double.
“We walked six batters today and five of them scored,” Saranac coach Frank Trudeau said. “I give credit to Beekmantown for getting the guys on base and getting clutch hits to drive them in. Especially their No. 7 and 8 hitters who had six of their 10 hits.”
—
Beekmantown 10, Saranac 4
Beekmantown 222 103 0 — 10 10 0
Saranac 021 010 0 — 4 8 1
Bronson, Bingel (4), Burdo (7) and Ely. Lashway, Petrashune (5) and Z. Lucia. WP- Bronson. LP- Lashway. 2B- Perras (BCS), Clancy (SCS). 3B- Parliament (BCS).
TICONDEROGA 13
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 4
ELLENBURG — The Sentinels were led offensively by Tommy Montalbano, who went five-for-five, including a triple, home run and five runs scored.
Garrett Drinkwine added three and four RBI, and Nathan LaCourse three hits and three RBI for Ticonderoga.
Jackson Dorsett struck out eight over six innings to get the pitching win and his teammates backed him with a 15-hit attack.
Austin Lambert accounted for a double, single, two runs and RBI for the Bobcats. Trey Mcgee added a double and two RBI.
“It was Senior Night in Ellenburg as NAC honored its three players (Brady Boulrice, Matt Boulrice and Dallas Mesec) who played their final home game for the Bobcats,” NAC coach Nate Bilow said. “It’s nice to honor them, but tough to see them wrapping up their time on the diamond.
“It was nice to see our pitchers in the strike zone today. We issued only two walks, which was a season low. But, defensively, the errors killed us. Ticonderoga was solid all around today.”
—
Ticonderoga 13, NAC 4
Ticonderoga 104 331 1 — 13 15 1
NAC 002 000 2 — 4 7 10
Dorsett, LaCourse (7) and Crossman. Damour, M. Boulrice (6), Mcgee (7) and M. Boulrice, Lambert (6). WP- Dorsett. LP- Damour. 2B- LaCourse (TCS), Lambert (NAC), B. Boulrice (NAC), Mcgee (NAC), Bushey (NAC). 3B- Montalbano (TCS), Wright (TCS). HR- Montalbano (TCS).
MVAC
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 17
CHAZY 7
CHAZY — Bolton/Schroon Lake, down 7-4 after five innings, scored four runs in the sixth to take the lead and then nine in the seventh to break it open.
Corbin Baker and Wyatt Carniglia led the visitors with three hits each, while winning pitcher Jace Hubert added two hits and three RBI. Isaiah Pelkey and Carter Hart contributed two hits apiece.
Elijah Valentin rapped three hits, Ryan Demers a double and single, and Novak Jarus a triple for Chazy.
The Eagles hurt their cause by making eight errors in the contest.
“We can’t make errors and give teams extra outs, which unfortunately is what we did again today,” Chazy coach John Tregan said.”
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 17, Chazy 7
Bolton/Schroon Lake 031 004 9 — 17 16 3
Chazy 203 200 0 — 7 9 8
Baker, Hart (3), Hubert (6) and Wiktorko. Valentin, Hernandez (4) Demers (6), Duprey (7) and Columbus. WP- Hubert. LP- Hernandez. 2B- Pelkey (B/SL), Baker (B/SL), Hart (B/SL), Deners (CCRS). 3B- Jarus (CCRS).
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 11
WELLS 7
WELLS — The Orange pushed across six runs in the sixth inning on the way to their victory.
Nate Hosley picked up the pitching win and Garrit Clark’s double was one of the six hits for Indian Lake/Long Lake.
Turnbull, Simmins and Wintringham each had a double for Wells.
—
Indian Lake/Long Lake 11, Wells 7
Indian Lake/Long Lake 003 106 1 — 11 6 0
Wells 011 030 2 — 7 6 6
Farr, Hosley, Strader, Clark and Clark, Farr. DeCarr, Simmins, Brooks and Simmins, Turnbull, Simmons. WP- Hosley. LP- Simmins.2B- Clark (IL/LL), Turnbull (WCS), Simmins (WCS), Wintringham (WCS).
