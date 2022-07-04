BINGHAMTON — In the Hall of Fame American Legion Baseball Tournament, Sunday, the Clinton County Mariners fought to a 5-4, extra-inning win over Adrean Post.
In the seventh, winning pitcher Ian McCasland and Nolan Knight came through with big hits to force the extra innings. In the tenth, Robert Tetreault came through with a sac fly to walk off the game.
“An exciting game to be a part of for sure,” coach Gary Duquette said. “Will Shea had to work extra hard for us due to a couple of errors, but stood strong and kept us within range.”
Two of Shea’s four runs were unearned, but McCasland came out in the eighth to secure the win.
On offense, Brady Doorey rapped three hits as Knight and Anthony Marion had two apiece, one of Knight’s being a triple.
—
Clinton County Mariners 5, Adrean Post #625 4
ADR 020 101 000 0 — 4 11 0
CCM 000 011 200 1 — 5 11 3
Rodriguez, Zyla (6), Jones (8) and Snell. Shea, McCasland (8) and Tetreault, O’Connell (5). WP- McCasland. LP-Snell. 2B- Snell (ADR), Burdick (ADR). 3B- Knight (CCM).
CLINTON COUNTY 13
ENDICOTT 3
BINGHAMTON — Ian McCasland picked up his second win on the mound of the day against Endicott Post #82, in a 13-3 rout, winning the Hall of Fame American Legion Tournament, Sunday.
“When you score 43 runs in four games you’re going to have success,” coach Gary Duquette said. “Up and down the order, every batter contributed. It was just a great team effort.”
McCasland also hammered a home run to lead the Mariners’ offense. Matt Brandes notched two hits.
“Three tournament championships in a row is something this coaching staff has not seen,” Duquette said. “Nothing right now phases this group of kids. They’re definitely clicking on all cylinders.”
—
Clinton County Mariners 13, Endicott Post #82 3
END 000 300 0 — 3 6 1
CCM 200 047 0 — 13 9 2
McTigue, Lipinski (5), Urda (6) and Kelly. McCasland and O’Connell. WP- McCasland. LP- McTigue. HR- McCasland.
