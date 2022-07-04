Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.