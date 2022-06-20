MORRISONVILLE — Bostyn Duquette threw for six innings and fanned six on the way to a 3-1 win for the Clinton County Mariners over the Adirondack Lightning.
Matt Brandes and Zach O’Connell both had two hits in the win, with Brandes notching a double. O’Connell also secured the save on the mound.
“The pitching staff is still hot, and that’s always a good thing,” Mariners coach Gary Duquette said. “Brandes was great at the plate tonight, driving in all three runs.”
Duquette also recognized Chase Clukey, who had six assists and two putouts in eight chances.
—
Clinton County Mariners 3, Adirondack Lightning 1
ADK 000 010 0 — 1 2 1
CCM 201 000 0 — 3 6 1
Izzo and Shehan. Duquette, O’Connell (7), catcher not listed. WP- Duquette. LP- Izzo. S- O’Connell. 2B- Brandes (CCM).
SATURDAY
SCHENECTADY — On Saturday, the Clinton County Mariners took a doubleheader victory over the Albany Monarchs.
The team won the first game 6-2 and the second 4-1.
In game one, Zach O’Connell got the pitching win after relieving Chase Clukey in the fifth. Will Shea hit a double in the win. Matt Brandes also rapped two hits.
The Mariners scored four runs in the seventh inning to put the game out of reach for the Monarchs.
In game two, Zach Rainville threw a complete game with six strikeouts for the win on the bump. Robert Tetreault whacked a double in the victory.
—
Game One Clinton County Mariners 6, Albany Monarchs 2
CCM 100 010 4 — 6 5 1
ALB 000 011 0 — 2 5 3
Clukey, O’Connell (5) and Rainville. Dietz, Seebode (7) and Brue. WP- O’Connell. LP- Seebode. 2B- Shea (CCM).
Game Two Clinton County Mariners 4, Albany Monarchs 1
CCM 022 000 0 — 4 5 0
ALB 010 000 0 — 1 4 1
Rainville and Tetrault. Kyle and Garrett. WP- Rainville. LP- Kyle. 2B- Tetreault (CCM).
SUNDAY
SCHENECTADY 2
CLINTON COUNTY 1
SCOTIA — In the first of two Sunday games, the Mariners took a 2-1 loss to the Schenectady Indians.
Will Shea took the loss on the mound, but fanned seven and allowed just one walk and one earned run in the defeat.
—
Schenectady Indians 2, Clinton County Mariners 1
CCM 000 000 1 — 1 4 1
SCH 100 010 0— 2 3 1
Shea and O’Connell. Gould, Becker (3) and Tortoricci. WP- Becker. LP- Shea. 3B- VanDyke (SCH).
CLINTON COUNTY 6
AMSTERDAM 2
SCOTIA — Bouncing back from the loss earlier in the day, the Mariners took a win over Amsterdam Post #701, led by Bostyn Duquette and Matt Brandes’ triples.
Ian-James McCasland was also a force on the offense, getting two hits, one of which was a double.
“We got to play three high caliber teams this weekend which is good,” coach Gary Duquette said. “The best way to get better is to play good competition and I feel like we definitely improved as a team this weekend.”
For winning pitcher Anthony Marion, he struck out four on the way to the win and just walked one.
“The pitching staff was a little light this weekend because of a couple sore arms. We needed guys to go deep into the games and we got that with three complete games. Anytime you give up only four earned runs in four games you’re going to have positive outcomes,” Duquette said.
“We still need to improve our discipline a little bit but for this stage of the season I think we are progressing as a team this early on.”
—
Clinton County Mariners 6, Amsterdam Post #701 2
CCM 110 112 0 — 6 8 3
AMP 100 010 0 — 2 8 4
Marion and O’Connell, Tetreault (5). Magliacca, Visca (6) and Wallace. WP- Marion. LP- Magliacca. 2B- McCasland (CCM). 3B- Duquette (CCM), Brandes (CCM).
