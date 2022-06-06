MORRISONVILLE — With eight returning players from last season’s District IV championship team, Clinton County Mariners head coach Gary Duquette is cautiously optimistic about the 2022 campaign.
The Mariners began the season playing the Ottawa Knights, Montreal Titans and North County Nationals as part of the Alex Turner Memorial Tournament.
First, they fell short in the season opener, Friday, falling 7-5 to the Nationals. They then blanked the Knights and then Titans, 7-0 and 12-0, respectively, to move to the tournament championship game.
In the rematch of the opener, the Mariners downed the Nationals soundly, 13-0, to win the Alex Turner Memorial title.
“I am very excited about the group of players we have to represent Clinton County this season,” Duquette said. “The roster is a good mixture of new players and returning players, as well as a number of players with college experience.
The Mariners pitching staff will be led by three players that just completed their first year of college baseball. Ian-James McCasland and Will Shea, who were teammates this spring for the St. Rose College Golden Knights, and Zach Rainville, who pitched for Cazenovia College. McCasland went 3-1 last season with 40 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings of work for the Mariners, while Shea is in his first season with the team. Rainville pitched in six games last season for the Mariners and earned one win and one save.
“Any time you can build your legion pitching rotation around three college pitchers, it is a good place to start,” Duquette said. “I can definitely see the development that playing a season of college has had on Ian and Zach. Then to be able to add a pitcher like Will to the mix is a pleasant surprise.”
Zach O’Connell, Bostyn Duquette, Anthony Marion and Brady Doorey also pitched last season for the Mariners, while Chase Clukey pitched for the Junior Mariners.
“We will need guys like Zach, Bostyn, Anthony, Brady and Chase to be ready to work a lot of mid-week games and important tournament games,” Duquette added. “They all showed glimpses of what they can do on the mound last season.”
McCasland batted .351 with four homers and 25 RBI in 31 games last season, while O’Connell hit .333 with five doubles, 14 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 29 games. Rainville hit .316 with six doubles, one triple, 16 RBI and 12 stolen bases.
Duquette (.311, 8 RBI, 4 SB), Matt Brandes (.302, 3 2B, 9 RBI, 10 SB), Doorey (.300, 3 2B, 9 RBI, 9 SB, 20 R) and Nolan Knight (.292, 23 R, 5 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 8 RBI) also return from last season.
“I really like the potential that I see from our offense,” Duquette added. “McCasland, Rainville, Brandes and Knight have definitely gotten bigger and stronger after spending a season playing college baseball.
“Doorey, Duquette and O’Connell will be the table setters for this team. We need those guys to get on base to get our offense moving.”
Shea and Marion are likely to see time at third base and designated hitter. Brayden Trombley will battle for time at first base and in the outfield.
“Shea is definitely an unknown for us, but he swung the bat well at high school in 2021 and last fall for St. Rose before becoming a pitcher only,” Duquette said. “Anthony and Brayden are both coming off great high school seasons. Hopefully that will continue for them.”
Conner Burns, Andrew Van Natten and Ty Calkins round out the Mariners roster
“Conner will be a jack-of-all-trades for us this summer,” Duquette said. “He will see time on the mound, behind the plate, in the infield and in the outfield.”
“Andrew has the potential to work himself into a starting spot in the outfield, while Ty will see time at second and in the outfield.”
Duquette will be assisted by Billy Hunt, Pete Williams, Stephen Peryea Jr. and Hector Duquette.
SCHEDULE
Just coming off the tournament win, their next game is today, in Lake Placid against the Adirondack Lightning at 6 p.m.
The remaining Mariners schedule is as follows:
June 10-12- 23rd Annual Green Wave Baseball Classic in Oneonta.
June 18- at Albany Monarchs.
June 19- at Schenectady Indians.
June 19- vs Amsterdam Legion in Schenectady.
June 22- at Essex Post #91 in Essex Junction, VT.
June 30 to July 3- Hall of Fame American Legion Baseball Tournament in Binghamton.
July 7- vs Adirondack Lightning.
July 8 to 10- Capitol City Baseball Tournament in Concord, N.H.
July 12- at Champlain Mariners in Burlington, VT.
July 13- vs Essex Post #91.
July 15- vs Champlain Mariners.
July 23 to 27- New York State Championship in Saugerties.
August 3 to 7- American Legion Northeast Regional in Shrewsbury, Mass.
August 11 to 16- American Legion World Series in Shelby, NC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.