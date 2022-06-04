MORRISONVILLE — The Clinton County Mariners started the 2022 season with a 7-5 loss to the North Country Nationals in opening-day action of the Alex Turner Memorial Tournament, Friday night, at Veterans Park.
The Mariners jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning, with Brady Doorey reaching on an error and Zach Rainville following with a walk. Doorey scored when Ian-James McCasland reached on an error, then Rainville and McCasland scored when Matt Brandes delivered a two-run single to center.
After the Nationals tied the score at three in the fourth, the Mariners answered back with two runs in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Anthony Marion stroked a double to center. Doorey reached on a fielder's choice and Rainville followed with a two-run double to plate Doorey and Marion.
The Nationals scored three times in the top of the fifth to take a 6-5 lead and added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
The Mariners threatened in the seventh, but North Country was able to work its way out of the jam without allowing a run.
Brandes finished 2-4 with two RBI and a stolen base. Rainville went 1-2 with a double, run scored and two RBI, while Doorey scored two runs.
Chase Clukey worked the first five innings for the Mariners, allowing six hits, five runs (three earned), walking two and striking out five. Marion allowed two hits, one run (unearned), walked one and struck out one.
The Mariners are back in action tomorrow with a Noon game against the Ottawa Knights.
SATURDAY
MORRISONVILLE — Will Shea hurled six innings of scoreless baseball and struck out seven in his pitching debut, while Conner Burns drilled a double and a homer to lead the Mariners to a 7-0 win over the Ottawa Knights in round-robin action of the Alex Turner Memorial Tournament at Veterans Park Saturday.
The Mariners scored three times in the opening frame. With two outs, Ian McCasland walked, moved to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on Matt Brandes' single. Shea followed with a run-scoring single to plate McCasland and advance Brandes to third. With Brayden Trombley at the plate, Shea stole second and Brandes stole home on the back-end of the double steal. Trombley followed with a single to score Shea with the Mariners third run.
Clinton County upped its lead to 4-0 in the second inning when Burns doubled and with one out Brady Doorey singled to left to score him.
The Mariners added a run in the fourth on a solo home run from Burns.
With one out in the sixth, Bostyn Duquette was hit by a pitch and Doorey singled to center. After a balk advanced both runners, Zach Rainville lifted a sacrifice fly to plate Duquette and McCasland a single to plate Doorey.
Besides Burns, Doorey and McCasland both had two hits.
The Mariners face the Montreal Titans in the final round-robin game. A victory by the Mariners will advance them to the championship game.
