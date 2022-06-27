TUPPER LAKE — Ian McCasland led the Mariners’ offensive attack, with three hits including two doubles, pacing Clinton County to a 10-2 rout of the Adirondack Lightning, Monday.
Anthony Marion got the win on the mound after coming in for McCasland in the fourth. Conner Burns, Andrew VanNatten and Nolan Knight all relieved an inning as well.
Burns and Brayden Trombley both tallied two hits at the plate in the win.
“Because of graduation, the kids had four days off,” coach Gary Duquette said. “It was nice to pick up where we left off.”
—
Clinton County Mariners 10, Adirondack Lightning 2
CCM 102 021 2 — 10 11 0
ADK 000 010 1 — 2 3 3
McCasland, Marion (4), Burns (5), VanNatten (6), Knight (7) and Tetreault, Clukey (7). Troiano, Miller (5), Cassidy (7) and Shaheen. WP- Marion. LP- Troiano. 2B- McCasland 2 (CCM).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.