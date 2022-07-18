LAKE PLACID — The Clinton County Mariners fell, 8-3, to the Montreal Titans in a game that went just five innings due to time limits.
All three games the Mariners saw in the Adirondack Lightning Showcase went less than seven innings.
“Game three, for the championship, only went five, which kind of stunk,” coach Gary Duquette said. “A number of times this year we have erased deficits in the late innings.”
In the defeat, Ian McCasland shouldered the loss on the mound, relieved by Zachary Rainville in the fourth. Will Shea also ripped a double and Anthony Marion tallied two hits.
For Montreal, Jacob Nutt took the pitching win as Anthony Simard-Kerr led the offense with a triple.
“Overall, we can’t be pleased with our performance this weekend,” Duquette said. “We will need to be at our best this coming Saturday when we play the District 9 winner in a regional game with a trip to the final four at stake.”
—
Montreal Titans 8, Clinton County Mariners 3
MON 230 21 — 8 5 1
CCM 011 10 — 3 6 3
Nutt and Larose. McCasland, Rainville (4) and Rainville, O’Connell (4). WP- Nutt. LP- McCasland. 2B- Shea (CCM). 3B- Simard-Kerr (MON).
SATURDAY
CLINTON COUNTY 10
BROCKVILLE 6
LAKE PLACID — In another five-inning matchup, the Mariners secured a 10-6 win over the Bunnies.
In the win, Matt Brandes and Conner Burns both whacked triples. Brayden Trombley rapped out two hits while Will Shea collected three.
Bostyn Duquette earned the win on the mound.
—
Clinton County Mariners 10, Brockville Bunnies 6
CCM 331 30 — 10 9 3
BRO 200 13 — 6 4 3
Duquette and Tetreault. Hicks, Barley (5) and Sanger. WP- Duquette. LP- Hicks. 3B- Brandes (CCM), Burns (CCM), Robinson (BRO).
FRIDAY
CLINTON COUNTY 9
PITTSFORD 3
LAKE PLACID — In a 9-3 win over the Pittsford Panthers, Clinton County piled up 10 hits with two apiece from Ian McCasland, Matt Brandes, Brayden Trombley and Zach O’Connell.
Trombley also notched a double and Will Shea secured the pitching win.
The Mariners also did not commit an error in the win.
—
Clinton County Mariners 9, Pittsford Panthers 3
CCM 400 005 — 9 10 0
PIT 000 003 — 3 7 3
Shea and Rainville, Tetreault (6). Marandi, Fekette (5) and Littlefield. WP- Shea. LP- Mirandi. 2B- Trombley (CCM), Young (PIT), Zawacki (PIT).
