CONCORD, N.H. — The Clinton County Mariners took a 11-7 loss to the AAU Northeast Wildcats in the Bryan Caruso Memorial Baseball tournament, Sunday, ending their tournament run in the semifinals.
“The Wildcats AAU team was probably one of the best teams we played this year,” Mariners coach Gary Duquette said. “They had a ton of depth on their pitching staff and they hit the ball hard.”
Lorenzo Corsetto hit a double for the Wildcats, while Cole Yannaco and Lukasz Rondeau both blasted two.
For the Mariners, Brady Doorey and Matt Brandes both tallied two hits.
“It was disappointing losing in the semis but we got to play some really good teams in this tournament,” Duquette said. “We will have to regroup quickly. We have two games this week and then a tournament in Lake Placid this weekend.”
Brady Doorey took the loss on the mound, while Dylan Brander picked up the win.
—
AAU Northeast Wildcats 11, Clinton County Mariners 7
CCM 140 200 0 — 7 8 2
NEW 110 401 4 — 11 16 5
Yennalo, Bronder and Cullinane. Marion, Doorey (4) and Doorey, O’Connell (4). WP- Brander. LP- Doorey. 2B- Corsetto (NEW), Yennaco 2 (NEW), Rondeau 2 (NEW).
CLINTON COUNTY 5
AAU NORTHEAST 3
CONCORD, N.H. — The previous day, the Mariners took a close win from the AAU Northeast Wildcats, with Zachary Rainville securing the pitching win.
Will Shea earned the save, giving the loss to Lukasz Rondeau of the Wildcats.
Brady Doorey ripped a triple in the win, with Nolan Knight rapping out two hits as well.
For the Wildcats, Dean Adams punched a triple through, totalling two hits.
—
Clinton County Mariners 5, AAU Northeast Wildcats 3
CCM 101 030 0 — 5 7 3
NEW 020 100 0 — 5 7 1
Rainville, Shea (6) and O’Connell. Rondeau and Cullinane. WP- Rainville. LP- Rondeau. S- Shea. 3B- Doorey (CCM), Adams (NEW).
SATURDAY
CONCORD 2
CLINTON COUNTY 0
CONCORD, N.H. — The Mariners opened the weekend, Saturday, with a 2-0 loss to Concord.
Coach Gary Duquette said the two runs scored came off of a couple bloopers, including a hit-by-pitch and an error on the Mariners, giving Will Shea the pitching loss.
“Another tough loss for Shea,” he said. “He was dominant after the first inning only allowing one hit the rest of the way.”
Shea fanned seven batters in the loss, while winning pitcher Kyle Martin struck out four. Matt Brandes and Anthony Marion both notched doubles, while Brandes and Brayden Trombley recorded two hits apiece.
“As a team, we weren’t overmatched by their pitcher, we just couldn’t get the big two-out hit,” Duquette said.
The Mariners left 12 runners stranded throughout the match, including the bases loaded in the third, fifth and seventh innings.
“Just one of those tough luck losses,” Duquette said.
—
Concord 2, Clinton County Mariners 0
CON 200 000 0 — 2 5 3
CCM 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
Shea and Rainville. Martin and Gaudreault. WP- Martin. LP- Shea. 2B- Brandes (CCM), Marion (CCM).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.