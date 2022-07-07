MORRISONVILLE — The Clinton County Mariners secured their 20th win of the season, Thursday, in a 5-1 win over Essex Post #91.
Ian McCasland led the team with three hits, two of which were doubles, while Matt Brandes and Bostyn Duquette each rapped out two.
“A very well played game tonight with neither team committing an error. The defenses really stood out tonight,” coach Gary Duquette said. “One goal every year is the 20-win mark, and it’s nice to get that in the first week of July.
“It’s a testament to how quickly this team has come together.”
Duquette also recognized Bostyn Duquette, who stood out on defense with seven chances at shortstop and no errors.
Next up, the Mariners will compete in the Bryan Caruso Memorial Tournament in Concord, N.H., starting today.
“There are some really good teams attending from what we’ve heard,” Duquette said. “We have an 11 game win streak going right now, hopefully we can extend that.”
—
Clinton County Mariners 5, Essex Post #91 1
ESX 000 000 1 — 1 4 0
CCM 104 000 0 — 5 8 0
Pinard, Deible (4) and Safer. Clukey and Doorey. WP- Clukey. LP- Pinard. 2B- McCasland 2 (CCM).
