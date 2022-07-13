MORRISONVILLE — The Clinton County Mariners pulled off another come-from-behind win, this time against Essex Post #91, with a 10-9 victory, Wednesday.
The Mariners fought in extra innings, with the offense led by Anthony Marion, Nolan Knight and Robert Tetreault with two hits apiece. Ian McCasland also blasted a homer in the win.
“Another great comeback win,” Mariners coach Gary Duquette said.
Marion also earned the win on the mound, sharing pitching duties with Zach O’Connell and Chase Clukey. O’Connell pitched four innings and allowed just one earned run.
“Clukey didn’t have his best stuff tonight but the offense was right there to pick him up,” Duquette said. “O’Connell and Marion did a great job keeping us in the game.
“Several times this year, this team has had to come from behind in the late innings. A credit to them for being resilient and having the confidence.”
For Essex, Owen Pinaud and Andrew Goodrich both rapped a double. Pinaud totalled three hits while Goodrich and Matthew Safer got two apiece. Benjamin Deibler shouldered the loss.
—
Clinton County Mariners 10, Essex Post #91 9
CCM 014 002 03 — 10 10 2
ESX 150 001 02 — 9 10 2
Dusablon, Diebler and Safer. Clukey, O’Connell, Marion and Tetreault. WP- Marion. LP- Diebler. 2B- Pinaud (ESX), Goodrich (ESX). HR- McCasland (CCM).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.