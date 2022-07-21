COLCHESTER, Vt. — Dominic DeAngelo led the 14U Clinton County Mariners on offense with a triple, leading to a 12-1 romp of the Colchester Cannons, Wednesday at Colchester High School.
Breaden Calkins, Carson Duval and Logan Hart all had doubles for the Mariners in the win.
DeAngelo, Calkins, and Jake Frechette all tallied three hits total as Adrian Barnes and Austin LeReau rapped out two apiece. Calkins took the win on the mound.
“This was a great team win,” coach John DeAngelo said. “We were aggressive at the plate and attacked the baseball. This was a good bounce back win.”
Clinton County Mariners 14U 12, Colchester Cannons 1
COL 010 000 —; 1 4 2
CCM 301 422 0 — 12 15 0
Calkins, Rodriguez (6) and Peters, Frechette (6). Chamberlain, Brown (4), Burke (7) and Grzych. 2B- Calkins (CCM), Duval (CCM), Hart (CCM). 3B- DeAngelo (CCM)
SATURDAY
MIDDLETOWN 8
CLINTON COUNTY 7
SARANAC LAKE — In Game Three of the Adirondack Lightning Showcase, the Mariners came up just short.
Despite the loss, Adrian Barnes and Breaden Calkins got extra-base hits with a triple and double, respectively.
Barnes and Calkins both totalled two hits, with Barnes scoring three runs and Calkins scoring once with two RBIs.
Dominic DeAngelo rapped out three hits with three runs and four stolen bases. Barnes shouldered the loss on the mound.
“We let one slip away today, but we will learn from it,” coach John DeAngelo said. “We missed the semi-finals by one run with the tiebreakers and that stings a bit.
“All in all, we played great this tournament against some really good teams.”
Middletown Cobras 8, Clinton County Mariners 14U 7
CCM 210 301 — 7 9 4
MID 103 40X — 8 4 2
DeAngelo, Barnes (4), Frechette (5) and Peters. Declan and Tad. WP- Declan. LP- Barnes. 2B- Barnes (CCM). 3B- Calkins (CCM).
FRIDAY
CLINTON COUNTY 6
ACCELERATE 4
TUPPER LAKE — The Mariners took Game Two of the Adirondack Lightning Showcase tournament, at LP Quinn Elementary.
Daniel Hartmann earned the win on the mound, with Dominic DeAngelo picking up the save and also smacking a triple to help his own cause.
DeAngelo totalled three hits, including the triple, with two runs and three stolen bases as well. Austin LeReau rapped out two hits, while Adrian Barnes notched a single and two scored runs. Carson Duval also secured a single, with two RBIs and a run.
For the Elite, Cooper Joslin ripped a double in the loss.
Clinton County Mariners 14U 6, Accelerate Gold Elite 14U 4
ACC 020 002 — 4 5 1
CCM 003 21X — 6 7 0
Bailey and Joslin. Hartmann, DeAngelo (6) and Peters. WP- Hartmann. LP- Bailey. 2B- Joslin (ACC). 3B- DeAngelo (CCM).
THURSDAY
CLINTON COUNTY 16
CHAMPLAIN 3
CHAMPLAIN — In the first game of the Adirondack Lightning Showcase, on July 14, Clinton County rolled into a 16-3 win over the Champlain Cougars.
Austin LeReau got the win on the mound, with Adrian Barnes and Jake Frechette backing him up at the plate with a double each.
Barnes went 3-for-3 on the night with four runs scored while Frechette rapped two hits.
Layden Delaronde notched a single, an RBI and a run scored while Dominic DeAngelo secured a base hit. Dan Hartmann and DeAngelo both recorded three runs.
Clinton County Mariners 14U 16, Champlain Cougars 3
CHA 021 000 — 3 2 2
CCM 150 118 — 16 10 1
Pilon, Garceau (6) and Hanshaw. LeReau and Peters. WP- LeReau. WP- Pilon. 2B- Barnes (CCM), Frechette (CCM).
