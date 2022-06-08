ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. — The Clinton County Mariners traveled to Vermont, Tuesday, to take on the Strikers and ended up fighting to a tie, 3-3.
The pitching crew of Clinton County Dominic DeAngelo, Jake Frechette, Logan Rodriguez and Daniel Hartmann only allowed one hit in the seven innings played.
“We got great pitching,” Mariners coach John DeAngelo said. “We only had two hits ourselves, but we had plenty of chances, leaving guys on base.”
John DeAngelo credited the pitching of the Strikers crew too, saying his team was never able to get a big hit off of them.
Dominic DeAngelo also rapped the only two hits of the game for the Mariners, while Adrian Barnes was able to score the tying run after hustling from second with two outs following a wide throw to first.
“I am proud of the boys,” John DeAngelo said. “They gutted out this game in some tough, wet conditions. They showed some fight in the top of the seventh to tie the game.”
—
Clinton County Mariners 14u 3, Vermont Strikers 14u 3
CCM 000 100 2 — 3 2 2
VTS 001 002 0 — 3 1 2
DeAngelo, Frechette (4), Rodriguez (6), Hartmann (7) and Peters. Andreasson, Caiano (4), Hazen (7) and Gilbert.
