Clinton County Health Department permits high-risk sports

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department announced Friday afternoon via a press release that it will permit high-risk sports.
For Section VII schools within the county, the earliest they will be able to begin sports seasons of the high-risk variety will be Feb. 15.
School districts will be required to be offering in-person instruction for two weeks before a final decision on high risk sports will be made. During these two weeks, CCHD and school district leadership will be closely monitoring infection rates, case patterns and evidence of new virus variants in Clinton County.
"We need to get our kids back in school without any major disruptions to learning due to COVID-19 cases before we add high risk sports into the mix," CCHD Director of Public Health John Kanoza said.
The decision comes a day after the Essex County Health Department announced it will permit high-risk sports for school districts within its jurisdiction.
With these announcements, each school district within either county will now have to make the decision as to whether or not to participate in high-risk sports.
Last Friday, the Cuomo administration updated its guidance for high-risk sports and permitted play to begin Feb. 1.
More information will be added to this report.
