TROY — The Clinton County Community College men’s soccer team started their season on a sour note, Wednesday, as they lost their opening match versus Hudson Valley Community College, 2-1.
An early goal from HVCC’s Anthony Rouse started the scoring, before CCC was able to counter with a beautiful through ball from George Uzdavinis to Zashan Abrams.
It was a match that saw CCC goalkeeper Michael McBride put on a dazzling display in goal, as he made 13 saves out of 15 shots. However, a late goal at the 72 minute mark off the foot of Jason Cordts propelled the Vikings to victory.
The Cougars were able to play a clean match all evening and came close to evening the score several times, but fell just short. Their next text will come Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Mohawk Valley Community College.
Hudson Valley Community College 2, Clinton County Community 1
CCC 1 0 — 1
HVCC 1 1 — 2
First Half- 1, HVCC, Rouse. 2, CCC, Abrams (Uzdavinis).
Second Half- 3, HVCC, Cordts.
Shots- HVCC, 15-3.
Saves- McBride, CCC, 13. Lapan, HVCC, 2.
