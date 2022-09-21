CANTON — The Cougars’ mens cross country team were the only junior college, out of the eight team field, to compete at the SUNY Canton Kangaroo Invitational Saturday. But that didn’t stop them from dashing their way to fifth place and adding a top ten finisher.
Emery Tausinger led Clinton Community to their top five finish by placing sixth on the 8K course, running a solid time of 29:22. Teammate Izaih Jock was the next closest Cougar, finishing at 26, with a time of 33:32.
Matthew Serrano finished in first place for St. Lawrence, running 28:05, en route to the university’s first overall finish, tallying just 31 points.
SUNY POLY edged out Husson University narrowly for second place, 50-57, but after that left a big drop off, as the fourth place finishing Paul Smith finished with a score of 129.
The Cougars found themselves in a tight finish as well. The boys closed out the day just one point ahead of Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, 147-148.
Going forward, the Cougars will head to central New York on Saturday, Oct. 1, for the Cazenovia College Invitational
—
Team Totals
St. Lawrence- 31
SUNY POLY- 50
HUSSON (Maine)- 57
Paul Smiths- 129
Clinton Community - 147
NVU-Lyndon- 148
Canton- 150
Potsdam- INC
Clinton Community Results
6. Tausinger, (29:22).
26. Jock, (33:32).
38. Mitchell, (40:44).
40. Brinson (42:55).
41. Saliba, (43:13).
