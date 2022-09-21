CCCXC

Emery Tausinger [177] runs to a 6th place finish at the 2022 SUNY Canton Kangaroo Invitational.

 Keith Bombard/Clinton Community College

CANTON — The Cougars’ mens cross country team were the only junior college, out of the eight team field, to compete at the SUNY Canton Kangaroo Invitational Saturday. But that didn’t stop them from dashing their way to fifth place and adding a top ten finisher.

Emery Tausinger led Clinton Community to their top five finish by placing sixth on the 8K course, running a solid time of 29:22. Teammate Izaih Jock was the next closest Cougar, finishing at 26, with a time of 33:32.

Matthew Serrano finished in first place for St. Lawrence, running 28:05, en route to the university’s first overall finish, tallying just 31 points.

SUNY POLY edged out Husson University narrowly for second place, 50-57, but after that left a big drop off, as the fourth place finishing Paul Smith finished with a score of 129.

The Cougars found themselves in a tight finish as well. The boys closed out the day just one point ahead of Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, 147-148.

Going forward, the Cougars will head to central New York on Saturday, Oct. 1, for the Cazenovia College Invitational

Team Totals

St. Lawrence- 31

SUNY POLY- 50

HUSSON (Maine)- 57

Paul Smiths- 129

Clinton Community - 147

NVU-Lyndon- 148

Canton- 150

Potsdam- INC

Clinton Community Results

6. Tausinger, (29:22).

26. Jock, (33:32).

38. Mitchell, (40:44).

40. Brinson (42:55).

41. Saliba, (43:13).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you