PLATTSBURGH — The Cougars ended the weekend on a high note snapping their three game losing streak, Saturday.
Before their win against Corning, Clinton Community College was on a three-game losing streak. It would match their longest losing streak of the season, which they’ve done two previous times.
Friday’s contest against Genesee would be the worst of the bunch, a 20 point drubbing by the visiting Cougars.
But, Clinton roared back and showed fight in their game against Corning to halt the winning streak with the chance of ending the current homestand at .500 when they conclude it against Fulton-Montgomery CC.
The Cougars and Raider are set to match up today, at 6 p.m.
Genesee CC 102
Clinton CC 82
Genesee was unstoppable, Friday, as they shot 46% from the floor.
Clinton tried to stay in the contest as they launched a total of 37 3-point attempts, but only hit 14 of them. While it did equal 38% from behind the arc, the Cougars just couldn’t find the offensive rhythm as they shot 39% from the floor.
A 14 point lead the break would only get bigger as time went on in the second half. Anytime Clinton tried to make it interesting Genesee would shut them down. The Cougars would be unable to get within single digits for a majority of the remainder of the game.
Richard Martelly led Genesee with a double-double of a game high 23 points and 11 rebounds. Wayne Longsmore chipped in 17 off the bench while Pape Tunkara added 14.
On the host side of things, Damien Fiducia came off the bench to score 21 points, 15 coming from behind the arc. Jaylin Williams added a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Kymani Harley and Spencer Daby each contributed 18 points.
Genesee 102, Clinton 82
GCC (102)
Tunkara 6-1-14, Smith 2-0-5, Martelly 9-3-23, Lovett 2-0-5, Longmore 6-5-17, Mullen 1-1-3, Edwards-Ferell 4-0-8, McCullum 3-3-9, Grant 0-0-0, Sutherland 2-0-6, Elfe 2-0-4, Williams 4-0-8, Young, 0-0-0. TOTAL: 41-13-102
CCC (82)
Finley 0-0-0, Watts 3-0-7, Harley 6-2-18, Daby 8-0-18, Williams 7-3-19, Fiducia 7-2-21, Guay 0-0-0. TOTALS; 31-7-82
Halftime- Genesee, 56-42
3 point goals- Genesee (7) Martelly 2, Sutherland 2, Tunkara, Smith, Lovett. Clinton (14), Fiducia 5, Harley 4, Daby 2, Williams 2, Watts 1
Clinton 86
Corning 76
The Cougars came out firing on all cylinders Saturday, roaring to an early lead over the Red Barons.
There was nothing Corning could do to stop the attack of Clinton. The Cougars were the opposite of the previous game, shooting the lights out at 48%, a 10 point swing from the previous game.
The real difference came from behind the arc, where Clinton lives and dies by the 3-pointer.
Clinton made 13 of its 29 attempts for a 41% from three, whereas Corning only shot 21% from the line. It allowed the Cougars to keep Corning off balance as they mixed an inside and outside playstyle to not allow one player to be focused.
Big man Xavier Hill was the leader for Corning with a team high 20 points. He showed his versatility in being able to make the outside shot. Cameron Rhode added 17.
Spencer Daby was the sharpshooter in this game as he led the team with 25 points, shooting 50% from behind the arc. Jaylin Williams and Azmir Scattlife added 21 points each.
While the difference in threes made was the deciding factor, the unselfishness of Clinton really paved the way. Oftentimes one player would drive to kick out to the open man for the easy bucket. The Cougars shined in the passing game with 27 assists, to Corning’s 16.
Clinton CC 86, Corning CC 76
Corning (76)
Ba 2-0-6, Rhode 7-3-17, Lockhart 4-2-11, Reed 4-0-8, Hill 8-2-20, Johnson 0-0-0, Reed 3-0-6, Sanchez 2-0-5, Fabbri 0-0-0, De Le Cruz 2-0-4, Brumfield 3-0-6, Goodwin 0-0-0. TOTALS: 35-7-76.
Clinton (86)
Fiducia 2-2-7, Watts 3-0-7, Harley 2-0-5, Daby 10-0-25, Williams, 9-0-21, Finely 0-0-0, Guay 0-0-0, Sacttlife 10-0-21. TOTALS: 36-2-86
Halftime- Clinton, 46-36
3 points goals- Corning (5) Hill 2, Sanchez, Lockhart, Ba. Clinton (12) Daby 5, Williams, 3, Harley, Watts, Fiducia, Scattlife.
