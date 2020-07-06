Clinton Community calls off fall sports season

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College will not have sports for the upcoming fall season.
The decision comes as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many schools within Region III of the National Junior College Athletic Association to make this unfortunate cancellation notice.
"It's very disappointing, and I feel really bad for our athletes that were returning, I feel bad for the recruits and I feel really bad for the coaches who work hard to make their programs as strong as they can be," Clinton athletic director Kevin Daugherty said.
SPORTS IMPACTED
Clinton, which currently offers men's and women's soccer as well as men's and women's cross country, joined the 75 percent of schools within Region III to call off the fall season.
The decision comes on the heels of North Country Community College announcing Friday it will not have fall sports.
Sourcing the protocols to enforce proper health and safety guidance by NJCAA, Daugherty supported all the guidelines but said the practicality of adhering to all arrangements would be difficult.
Some of the main NCJAA safety protocol recommendations call for performing temperature checks, utilizing proper personal protective equipment and limiting contact between teams when possible, including the elimination of pre-game and post-game handshakes.
Safety protocol recommendations for athletic facilities and equipment include encouraging fans, staff and other event attendees to wear face masks, developing a schedule for increased, routine cleaning, and disinfecting, and limiting facility access for student-athletes as deemed appropriate.
"As disappointing as it was, it's not a surprise," men's and women's cross country coach Keith Bombard said. "In terms of sports and COVID-19, cross country was one of the safest, but you still have to get everyone to a meet and the starting line unless you came up with a different procedure for running a competition."
DISAPPOINTMENT
Clinton's cross country program was in just its second year and beginning to form an identity.
Having this upcoming season put on halt was a significant momentum hit, Bombard said.
"We felt that as the end of the year came around last year, we were doing really well against other junior colleges," Bombard said.
"We did a pretty good job recruiting and had some really good runners coming in this year. Hopefully, everything stays the course and we are back on track for next year and get all our kids back again, especially the first-year kids."
THINKING ABOUT THE ATHLETES
The main disappointment felt by coaches and school administration is for the student-athletes.
Second-year men's soccer coach Keagen Briggs considered the upcoming season very promising for his squad and sympathizes for all his players unable to take the pitch this fall.
"It’s my guys that I really feel for," Briggs said. "I don’t know what their futures will hold now. They’ve been so committed to the program. My second-year guys are a great group who were really looking forward to the season. I was also very excited to bring in the recruiting class who were energetic and excited for the season as well."
Coaches have had the recent opportunity to tell all their athletes about the fall season cancellation.
"I talked to the kids, and they all understand," Bombard said. "Where it goes from here nobody knows, but our fingers are crossed. It was tough to tell all them. For up until the last couple weeks, I felt we had a really good shot at having a season."
HEALTH AND SAFETY
Daugherty said Clinton has hopes to hold a winter sports season beginning Jan. 1, 2021, for its men's and women's basketball teams.
All plans are tentative, however.
With the ever-changing pandemic, the difficulty of predicting what will happen in the winter mirrors how difficult it would have been in March to predict what would happen this fall.
"With the way things had been progressing in New York state, I was starting to become hopeful of a season, but I tried to stay grounded and not expect anything," Briggs said.
"At the end of the day, the health of the student-athletes and coaching staff should be a top priority. So as it may be disappointing, I do understand and respect the decision."
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.