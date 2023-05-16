CLINTONVILLE — It was a classic back-and-forth contest where neither team could put the other team away.
Saranac was able to finally down the host AuSable Valley, 9-7.
After the Chiefs took an early 3-0 lead, the Patriots countered with four of their own to take the lead in the second.
Saranac was able to regain the lead in the third inning, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. But, AuSable would stay right on their heels to keep the game interesting.
With an 8-7 lead in the seventh, Saranac would add an insurance run to secure the victory.
“It was a very back and forth game and Saranac came out on top,” Patriots coach Kayla Taylor said. “They are very smart baserunners and can hit the ball well. We were also hitting the ball well.”
AVCS’ Sara Richards led her team a multi-hit game with a single and double. Addie Stanley and Cassidy Richards had two singles each.
Abby Owen paced the Chiefs with three hits, all doubles.
Saranac 9, AuSable Valley 7
SCS 212 030 1 - 9 11 0
AVCS 040 120 0 - 7 9 5
A. Liberty, H. Liberty. Hickey. WP- A. Liberty. LP- Hickey. 2B- Richards (AVCS), Owen 3 (SCS), Benjamin (SCS), Squier (SCS).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 16
MORIAH 0 (5)
PORT KENT — It’s never good to give a hot hitting team extra chances. The Vikings did just that in their 16-0 loss to the Bobcats.
Moriah would commit five errors in the game, leading to runs scored by the visitor.
“We did not help ourselves by committing five errors in the field,” Vikings coach Don Tesar said. “Amelia Kazlo, Cecelia Didyoung, and Hannah Slattery had our lone hits.”
Tesar said Abbey Peryea had a great game at shortstop, robbing a couple of hits from Moriah.
She was also a threat at the plate, hitting a 2-run homerun in the third inning.
Northern Adirondack 16, Moriah 0 (5)
NAC 206 44 - 16 9 0
MCS 000 00 - 0 3 5
Cook. Eichen. WP- Cook. LP- Eichen. HR- Peryea (NAC). 2B- LaBarge (NAC)
TICONDEROGA 13
PERU 9
TICONDEROGA — Heading into the sixth inning, the Sentinels were running out of outs against a good Nighthawk team.
With a battle for second place on the line in the CVAC, Ti would see seven runs cross the plate in the bottom of the inning to take the lead and grab the win.
The victory puts the Sentinels in second, two games clear of Peru, at 9-3 in the conference.
It would be an offensive showcase as eight batters combined to hit nine extra base hits. Ti would win this battle 5-3.
Sentinels Jaelyn Whitford and Lizzie Rich both had two hits. Both had a triple, while Whitford’s second hit was a double.
While suffering the loss, Zoey Malcolm helped her own cause with two hits, including one double.
“Tonight was a complete team effort by everyone,” Ti’s Eric Mullen said. “Although it was senior night credit to my underclassmen Sarah Pound and Sophia Johndrow for stepping into relief pitch. They combined for 4 2/3 innings tonight allowing only one run on four hits.”
Ticonderoga 13, Peru 9
PCS 125 001 0 - 9 8 5
TCS 230 107 x -13 12 3
Malcolm. Montville, Pound (3), Johndrow (7). WP- Pound. LP- Malcolm. 3B- Whitford (Ti), Rich (Ti), Snider (PCS). 2B- Whitford (Ti), Mattison (Ti), Porter (Ti), Moore (Ti), Malcolm (PCS), Lehman (PCS).
MVAC
Johnsburg-Minerva 7
Boquet Valley 6
NORTH CREEK— The Irish Jaguars would send their fans home on a happy note with a walkoff win against the Griffins.
It would be only the second loss Boquet Valley has suffered this season.
Heading into the bottom of the seventh, J-M found themselves trailing by two runs.
After J-M’s Lexi Sharp walked, she reached third on a double by teammate Molly Smith. Both would score on a double by Lucia Williams to tie the game.
Williams had a stellar game at the plate going 4-4, with a double, triple and 4 RBI. This includes the game winning run that she would eventually score.
“It was an incredible game for both teams tonight,” Irish Jaguar coach Allison Gonyo said.
Johnsburg-Minerva 7, Boquet Valley 6
BV 002 010 3 - 6 10 1
J-M 020 110 3 - 7 9 2
Schwoebel, Sharp. WP- Sharp LP- Schwoebel. 3B- Williams (J-M). 2B- Smith (J-M), Williams (J-M), Schwoebel (BV), Caputo (BV), Hickey (BV).
Schroon Lake/Bolton 18
Chazy 2
CHAZY — It was a close game until the Wild Eagle bats came alive in sixth and seventh innings.
What first was a 7-2 lead for Schroon Lake/Bolton exploded from the offense scoring 11 runs over the final two endings. Chazy would fall, 18-2.
The floodgates opened with back-to-back doubles by Kayla Navitsky and Riley Smith.
The extra runs came in the seventh on back-to-back homeruns by Navitsky and Ali Baker.
Navitsky had herself a game including 4 RBI. Jaydnn Egloff went 5-6 with 4 RBI as well.
“I was proud of my team for playing tough tonight,” Chazy’s Cory Thompson said. “We kept it close until the end. I want to thank my players and the Schroon Lake/Bolton players for participating in a charity game tonight for the American Cancer Society.”
Schroon Lake/Bolton 18, Chazy 2
SL/B 201 405 6 - 18,14,4
CCRS 000 200 0 - 2 2 6
Trowbridge, Egloff (7), Columbus. WP- Trowbridge. LP- Columbus. HR- Turek (CCRS), Smith (SL/B), Navitsky (SL/B), Baker (SL/B). 2B- Egloff (SL/B), Smith 2 (SL/B), Navitsky (SL/B)
SATURDAY
AUSABLE VALLEY 14
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 8
ELLENBURG — What was a tight ballgame, opened up in the final frame as the Patriots would score five runs to pull away, 14-8 over the Bobcats.
Prior to that NAC would simply try to hold onto a lead and not give up the big play. Unfortunately, AuSable was able to have big innings to keep themselves around and eventually pull away.
Haley Hickey, who earned the victory, helped her own cause with two hits, which included a double.
Raven Sessoms and Julia Bailey added a double each.
“We are just allowing too many baserunners and not getting any big defensive plays to help us out of innings,” NAC’s Dennis LaBarge said. “Just not getting any breaks either. Just need the girls to keep working hard!”
AuSable Valley 14, NAC 8
AVCS 100 620 5 - 14 9 4
NAC 024 110 0 - 8 10 4
Hickey. Cook. WP- Cook. LP- Hickey. 2B- Sessoms (AVCS), Hickey (AVCS), Bailey (AVCS), Gilmore 2 (NAC)
St. Mary’s 17
Saranac 4 (5)
HERKMIER — When playing good teams, you want to limit your own mistakes.
Saranac made too many costly errors, falling in five innings to St. Mary’s, 17-4.
“We played an extremely good team and just made too many mistakes when a team hits the ball like they did,” Chiefs coach Sam Campbell said. “I was pleased with Abby being around the plate for only having pitched a few innings this year.”
Owen walked three and struck out two in the loss.
Her counterpart Danielle Spiegel, struck out 10 while walking five.
St. Mary’s 17, Saranac 4
SCS 300 01 - 4 2 9
SM 536 3x - 17 17 2
Owen. Spiegel. WP- Spiegel. LP- Owen. HR- Henlich (SM). 2B- Dovey (SM), Pysczcpk (SM), Payne (SM), Kantenweih (SM).
Notre Dame 6
Saranac 1
HERKMIER — The Chiefs doubled down Saturday playing both games at the Mudville Sports Complex.
The second of two saw Saranac fall to Notre Dame, 6-1.
“Another very strong team from western NY with great pitching and good hitting,” Campbell said. “[Sorochty] was able to nibble around the zone with great velocity.”
Sorochty kept the Chief batters off balance, striking out 13 over the seven innings.
Hailee and Aislyn Liberty alternated innings pitched for Saranac the entire game.
Notre Dame 6, Saranac 1
SCS 100 000 0 - 1 4 2
ND 110 130 x - 6 8 2
H. Liberty, A. Liberty (2), H. Liberty (3), A. Liberty (4), H. Liberty (5), A. Liberty (6). Sovochty. WP- Sovochty. LP- A. Liberty. 2B- Landers (ND), Treleavan (ND)
