SARANAC — Friends off the field, rivals on the pitch. That defines the match between the Eagles and Chiefs.
Saranac won the match, 2-0, pushing their record to 8-2 on the season.
Saranac’s goal was to spread the ball out wide in a form of keep away from Beekmantown looking for opportunities to strike.
The first came with just over 10 minutes remaining. Oliva Davis took a pass off a deflection, and sent it into the back left corner of the net. She was assisted by Brenna Ducatte, who would also assist the second goal.
It was more of the same in the second half as Sydney Myers struck again. Taking the pass from Ducatte and beating goalkeeper Meegan Burdo.
The Chiefs continued the same methods of holding onto the lead, as most of the play came in the midfield. The Eagles had opportunities to level the score but they were few and far between, as they only had three shots on goal.
Beekmantown looks to turn things around as they host Plattsburgh, Saturday at 4 p.m. Saranac travels Monday to AuSable Valley for a 6:30 p.m. tilt.
Beekmantown 0, Saranac 2
BCS 0 0 - 0
SCS 1 1 - 2
First Half- 1, SCS, Davis (Ducatte), 29:23.
Second Half- 2, SCS, Myers (Ducatte).
Shots- SCS 13-3
Saves- Burdo, BCS, 10. Damiani, SCS, 3
Seton Catholic 2
Chazy 3 (OT)
CHAZY — The Eagles used a late hat trick from Ava McAuliffe Thursday to overcome the Knights in overtime, 3-2.
“Seton Catholic gave us everything we could handle tonight, they have some really talented players and will be a tough out for anyone come sectional time,” Chazy coach John Tregan said.
After a scoreless first half, McAuliffe would open the scoring in the second, giving the Eagles a 1-0 lead. However Seton Catholic showed that toughness, as Madyson Whalen would respond with two goals of her own to give the Knights a 2-1 lead.
With less than three minutes to play, still trailing 2-1, things looked bleak for the Eagles. However, McAuliffe would come to the rescue and score the game tying goal. In the overtime period, she would find the strength to score one more time, and lift the Eagles to victory.
“As they have done many times this year, our girls dug deep and found a way to get the job done,” said Tregan.
Seton Catholic 2, Chazy 3 (OT)
SC 0 2 0 - 2
CCRS 0 2 1 - 3
Second Half- 1, CCRS, McAuliffe, 8:16. 2, SC, Whalen, 16:04. 3, SC, Whalen (Pearl), 31:48. 4, CCRS, McAuliffe, 37:16.
Overtime- 5, CCRS, McAuliffe, 7:23.
Shots- CCRS, 14-7.
Saves- Johnston, SC, 7. Blair, CCRS, 5.
Lake Placid 0
Northern Adirondack 4
ELLENBURG — Ashlyn Seguin had herself a game. She tallied a hat trick as the Cougars shutout the Blue Bombers, 4-0.
Seguin would score the final three goals for NACS, giving her team the much needed insurance as they made their way to victory.
She wasn’t alone, as Abby Peryea netted the team’s other goal and had two assists.
Peryea broke scoring open when she took the pass from Brooke Trombley to send it into the back of the net.
Then Seguin took over.
Later in the first, Peryea found Seguin, feeding her the ball to beat Lake Placid’s Adelisa Ahemeulic to push the score to 2-0.
In the second it was much the same as Segin was assisted by Ava Moore on her second goal, before Peryea found Seguin again to finalize the scoring.
Both teams have a quick turnaround as they hit the road. Saturday, NACS travels to Boquet Valley for an 11 a.m. kickoff. At 2 p.m. Lake Placid heads to Saranac Lake.
Lake Placid 0, Northern Adirondack 4
LP 0 0 — 0
NACS 2 2 — 4
First Half- 1, NACS, Peryea (Trombley). 2, NACS, Seguin (Peryea).
Second Half- 3, NACS, Seguin (Moore). 4, NACS, Seguin (Peryea)
Shots- NACS 14-5
Saves- Ahemeulic, LP, 10. Gilmore, NACS, 5.
Plattsburgh 0
Northeastern Clinton 1
CHAMPLAIN — It’s the unfortunate part of sports when a team suffers a loss. The Hornets suffered that fate, in a hard fought 1-0 victory for the Cougars.
“This was a classic PHS/NCCS game with both teams pushing themselves right to the end,” NCCS head coach Tim Suprenant said. “We made some adjustments at half and were able to capitalize on one of our opportunities.”
That opportunity came early in the second as Lexi Roberts found Hanna Bechard during a quick change of the field. Bechard was able to beat the keeper for a goal in the lower right corner of the net.
“PHS made it interesting with some heavy pressure in the last 10 minute but my defense made some key stops,” Suprenant said. “This was a nice win against a quality PHS team.”
Plattsburgh looks to right the ship as they host Peru on Monday, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. NCCS plays at the same time, traveling to face Beekmantown.
Plattsburgh 0, Northeastern Clinton 1
PHS 0 0 — 0
NCCS 0 1 — 1
Second Half- 1, NCCS, Bechard (Roberts), 3:13.
Shots- NCCS 12-7
Saves, McCormick, PHS, 9. DuBois, NCCS, 7
Saranac Lake 0
Boquet Valley 3
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Griffins rolled at home Thursday, outshooting Saranac Lake, 18-1, en route to a 3-0 victory.
The Red Storm was able to keep the opposing offense at bay in the first half, but that didn’t hold forever. After a scoreless opening 40 minutes, the Griffins would break out in the second half, scoring three goals.
Emma Conley would provide the go-ahead goal for Boquet Valley, to start the half, followed by a pair of goals from Claire Reynolds, to seal the 3-0 win.
“We have been focusing on team defense and a more dynamic offense with more players contributing to not just scoring, but making situations that pay off across the course of a game,” said Griffins’ coach Paul Buehler. “We are happy with our game today against a well-coached Saranac lake team.”
Saranac Lake 0, Boquet Valley 3
SLCS 0 0 — 0
BVCS 0 3 — 3
Second Half- 1, BVCS, Conley (Fiegl), 11:19. 2, BVCS, Reynolds (Schwoebel), 14:42. 3, BVCS, Reynolds (Bisselle), 23:39.
Shots- BVCS, 18-1.
Saves- Hewitt, SLCS, 10. Lobdell, CCRS, 0.
Ticonderoga 0
Moriah 4
PORT HENRY — The Vikings shut out the Sentinels, 4-0, by putting intense pressure on the visitors.
Moriah outshot Ti by a total of 26-6, with Sentinel Kierra Bechard making 19 saves in the game.
Scoring stayed even through a majority of the first half, until Erica Anderson scored unassisted with just over one minute remaining.
The pressure continued into the second half as the Vikings found cracks in the Ti defense.
Midway through the half, Amelia Kazlo found Allie Huchro who pushed the score to 2-0.
With less than 10 minutes to go, Kazlo took it on herself, taking the pass from Dava Marcil and beating Bechard.
Marcil scored one herself with five minutes remaining to finalize the scoring.
Both teams return to action Monday, as Moriah travels to Ellenburg to face NACS. Ti hits the road again as they face Saranac Lake at 6:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga 0, Moriah 4
TCS 0 0 — 0
MCS 1 3 — 4
First Half- 1, MCS, Anderson, 38:35.
Second Half- 2, MCS, Huchro (Kazlo); 19:44. 3, MCS, Kazlo (Marcil). 32:18. 4, Marcil, 36:04.
Shots- MCS 26-6
Saves- Bechard, TCS, 19. Gaddor, MCS, 6.
Johnsburg/Minerva 0
Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
INDIAN LAKE — The Orange used a late goal from Pailin Hample to break a 0-0 tie Thursday, sending the team back home with a victory over the Irish, 1-0.
Indian Lake/Long Lake were outshooting their opponent all afternoon, 16-3, but couldn’t sneak one past Johnsburg/Minerva goalie Lucia Williams, who saved 8 shots.
Until finally, with 23 minutes remaining in the match, Hample would score off an assist from Anna Strader, to give the Orange a late 1-0 lead. They would hold on for the remainder of the contest to win the low-scoring affair.
Johnsburg/Minerva will have to wait till the weekend to avenge this loss, when they host North Warren on Saturday. Indian Lake/Long Lake will look to keep their momentum going next Monday, when they travel for a matchup with Wells.
Johnsburg/Minerva 0, Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
JOH 0 0 — 0
IL/LL 0 1 — 1
Second Half- 1, IL/LL, Hample (Strader), 27:00.
Shots- IL/LL, 16-3.
Saves- Williams, JOH, 8. Puterko, IL/LL, 3.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 4
Crown Point 0
CROWN POINT — Schroon Lake/Newcomb impressed on Thursday, going on the road to shutout the Panthers, 4-0. Hannah Thompson and Audrey Carniglia combined for 3 goals and two assists in the match, for Schroon Lake/Newcomb.
Scoring two goals in each half and outshooting Crown Point, 10-2, this was a true all-around victory for Schroon Lake/Newcomb.
Carniglia would start the match with two first half assists, one to Thompson and another to Briella Emmert. In the second half, Thompson would score again, to give the team a 3-0 lead, followed by a goal from Carniglia herself, to extend the lead even further out of reach.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb will get to head back home for their next match against Keene, next Monday. Crown Point will have to leave the friendly confines, and take on Johnsburg/Minerva next Monday as well.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 4, Crown Point 0
SLN 2 2 — 4
CP 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, SLN, Thompson (Carniglia), 12:35. 2, SLN, Emmert (Carniglia), 18:15.
Second Half- 3, SLN, Thompson, 16:26. 4, SLN, Carniglia (Anauo), 26:10.
Shots- SLN, 10-2.
Saves- Arnold, SLN, 2. Duprey, CP, 3.
