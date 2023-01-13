ELLENBURG — The Chiefs excelled on the mats Wednesday, as they went on the road to beat the Bobcats, 60-12. After dropping the first match in the 102 weight class, the team strung together six consecutive wins to help secure the victory.
While it would wind up being a difficult duel for the host Bobcats, they would still come away with wins in both the 102 and 152 weight classes. Jackson LaBarge would pin Colby Roeseler in the 102 class and Parker Manor would takedown Kaiden Breyette in the 152 class, to give the Bobcats their lone wins of the match.
“The match of the night was at 189 with Landon Smith [SCS] going up against Trent Snide-Haselton [NACS]. Both wrestlers competed hard and Landon pulled out a close victory,” said Northern Adirondack coach Brad Trombley.
Smith would narrowly defeat Snide-Hasselton by decision, 4-3. The following matchup, for the 215 weight class, would be just as competitive, as Saranac’s Dylan Cogswell and Northern Adirondack’s Trey McGee would also go the distance, with Cogswell winning by decision, 1-0.
“The NAC wrestlers wrestled hard and are looking forward to the two day tournament this weekend in Essex,” said Trombley.
—
Saranac 60, Northern Adirondack 12
102- LaBarge (NACS) over Roeseler (SCS), 1:52.
110- Stiles (SCS) over Bartlemus (NACS), 5:49.
118- Devins (SCS) over O. Smith (NACS), 2:29.
126- D. Smith (SCS) over Gilmore (NACS), 1:03.
132- Seymour (SCS) over Burnell (NACS), :29.
138- Alex Clancy (SCS) over Turner (NACS), 1:10.
145- Gadway (SCS) over Reif (NACS), 3:07.
152- Manor (NACS) over Breyette (SCS), 1:52.
160- Kriplin (SCS) by forfeit.
172- Reeves (SCS) by forfeit.
189- L. Smith (SCS) by decision over Snide-Haselton (NACS), 4-3.
215- Cogswell (SCS) by decision over McGee (NACS), 1-0.
285- Manalong (SCS) by forfeit.
TUESDAY
Saranac 75
Peru 0
PERU — The Chief wrestlers were too much to handle for the Nighthawks Tuesday night, as they went on the road and secured an impressive shutout win, 75-0.
“Our young team fought hard tonight, but with some key personnel out of the line up and the lack of experience…Saranac’s team proved to be too much,” said Peru wrestling coach David Thomas. “I was impressed with the professionalism that Saranac showed as they earned a great shutout victory.”
While the match itself ended in a lopsided score, the matchup in the 110 weight class was highly competitive. Saranac’s Owen Stiles and Peru’s Ian Sylvester would battle for all three rounds, with Stiles eventually winning by decision, 2-1.
—
Saranac 75, Peru 0
189- Hamel (SCS) over Robinson (PCS), :57.
215- Cogswell (SCS) over Wiggins (PCS), 1:03.
285- Manalong (SCS) by forfeit.
102- Roeseler (SCS) over Serano (PCS), 4:26.
110- Stiles (SCS) by decision over Sylvester (PCS), 2-1.
118- Devins (SCS) over Starke (PCS), 1:28.
126- D. Smith (SCS) over Edwards (PCS), :43.
132- Seymour (SCS) over Davies (PCS), 3:28.
138- Clancy (SCS) over Goddeau (PCS), 1:55.
145- Gadway (SCS) over Jess (PCS), 2:36.
152- Breyette (SCS) by forfeit.
160- Kriplin (SCS) over Cummings (PCS), :33.
172- L. Smith (SCS) by forfeit.
(EXTRA) 102- Capen (PCS) over Blair (SCS), 4:42.
(EXTRA) 132- LaMora (SCS) over Beattie (PCS), 3:36.
AuSable Valley 39
Northern Adirondack 36
CLINTONVILLE — After taking loss in the first two matchups, the Patriots would rally to win seven of the ensuing 11 matchups to help narrowly edge out the Bobcats at home Tuesday night, 39-36.
After Bobcats’ Jackson LaBarge (102) and Hayden Bartlemus (110) pinned each of their opponents in the opening two duels, the Patriots had their work cut out for them. Luckily, Gavin Blaise (118), Logan Yeager (126), Leland Pray (132) and Jon Fletcher (138) would string together four straight wins for the Patriots to help give the team a lead.
Kyle Reif (145), Parker Manor (152), Trent Snide-Hasselton (189) and Trey McGee (215) would all win their ensuing matchups for the Bobcats, however, a trio of forfeits in favor of the Patriots would prove to be the difference make in what was a highly competitive dual.
—
AuSable Valley 39, Northern Adirondack 36
102- LaBarge (NACS) over Witherwax (AVCS), :29.
110- Bartlemus (NACS) over Burgess (AVCS), 5:52.
118- Blaise (AVCS) by decision over O. Smith (NACS), 7-6.
126- Yeager (AVCS) over Gilmore (NACS), 3:11.
132- L. Pray (AVCS) over Burnell (NACS), 1:17.
138- Fletcher (AVCS) over Turner (NACS), :49.
145- Reif (NACS) over Pelkey (AVCS), 1:42.
152- Manor (NACS) over Christensen (AVCS), 1:33.
160- LaPier (AVCS) by forfeit.
172- Snow (AVCS) by forfeit.
189- Snide-Hasselton (NACS) over W. Pray, :41.
215- McGee (NACS) over Rondeau (AVCS).
285- Racette (AVCS) by forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.