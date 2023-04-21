LAKE PLACID — While Lake Placid already had one match under their belt, Saranac was just getting started with their 2023 spring campaign on the tennis courts Thursday, as the two squads would split their match at the Lake Placid Municipal Tennis Courts.
The Lake Placid boys would come away with their second victory of the young season, as they defeated Saranac 4-1. Jaeden Spear would get the lone win for the Saranac boys, as after losing the first set of his match in the No. 3 slot, 6-0, he'd rebound to win the next two to secure himself an early season victory.
The combo of Harrison and Nash Carlisto in the No. 1 doubles slot would win their match in straight sets, without surrendering a point, to help lead continue on their team's undefeated start to the season.
In the girls match, Saranac would return the favor and get themselves a win in their first match of the year, defeating the Lake Placid girls 4-1.
"Lake Placid early season struggles still continue as we try to find which players for which positions. Saranac came out strong in their first match of the year and played very well," said Lake Placid coach Jon Fremante.
—
BOYS
Lake Placid 4, Saranac 1
SINGLES
No. 1- Becker (LP) def. Gaboriault (SCS), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Jacobsen (LP) def. Lavarnway (SCS), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3- Spear (SCS) def. Keal (LP), 0-6, 6-2, 6-4.
DOUBLES
No. 1- H. Carlisto/N. Carlisto (LP) def. Girard/Couture (SCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Scanio/Kamperschroer (LP) def. Poulin/Smith (SCS), 6-2, 6-0.
GIRLS
Saranac 4, Lake Placid 1
SINGLES
No. 1- Wood (SCS) def. Smith (LP), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Crawford (LP) def. Tripp (SCS), 6-4, 7-6.
No. 3- Alex (SCS) def. Giroux (LP), 6-3, 6-1.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Breyette/Bisset (SCS) def. Garrison/Auldin (LP), 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2- Sanchez/O'Hara (SCS) def. Pickard/Beattie (LP), 6-0, 6-1.
GIRLS
Beekmantown 3
Peru 2
BEEKMANTOWN — The following are the girls tennis match results from the contest that was suspended due to inclement weather on Wednesday, April 21:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.