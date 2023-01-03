PLATTSBURGH — Saranac’s Ryan Devins, after suffering a leg injury that cost him his high school football season, made his return to wrestling with a milestone win this past week.
Devins, wrestling at 118 pounds, finished with a 4-4 record in the highly-competitive Mountain Duals Tournament and included was the 100th victory in his varsity career.
Landen Smith (172 pounds) and Dylan Cogswell (215) both compiled 8-0 records to power the Chiefs, while Ashton Seymour (126) and Alex Clancy (132) were both 7-1.
“We did have some great individual efforts,” Saranac coach Heath Smith said. “We ended up in fourth place in the team race.”
As a team, Saranac finished 5-3 in the event, with wins over Averill Park, Hudson Falls, Ballston Spa, Unatego-Unadilla Valley and Adirondack. The Chiefs lost to Fonda-Fultonville-Johnstown, Central Valley Academy and Shoreham-Wading River.
Three of the Saranac duals were decided by five points or less, with two wins and a loss.
“The kids wrestled tough in the two-day tournament,” Smith said. “Sometimes in a dual meet, it’s all about match-ups. Perfect example, we beat Ballston Spa, the team that won the tournament.”
Also finishing the tournament with a winning record for Saranac was Kaiden Breyette at 5-3 at 152. Those with 4-4 marks including Devins, Cayden Bouvia (145) and Nate Hamel (182).
The Chiefs will return to Champlain Valley Athletic Conference match action on Wednesday at Northern Adirondack.
—
Mountain Duals
Saranac team results
Saranac 38, Averill Park 24
Saranac 54, Hudson Falls 18
Fonda-Fultonville-Johnstown 36, Saranac 33
Saranac 36, Ballston Spa 33
Saranac 45, Unatego-Unadilla Valley 25
Saranac 39, Adirondack 34
Central Valley Academy 48, Saranac 20
Shoreham-Wading River 40, Saranac 27
—
Saranac individual records
102- Colby Roeseler, 2-4; Brady Blair, 1-1.
110- Owen Stiles, 3-5.
118- Ryan Devins, 4-4.
126- Donavyn Smith, 1-4; Ashton Seymour, 7-1.
132- Alex Clancy, 7-1.
138- Branigan Blouds, 0-4.
145- Cayden Bouvia, 4-4.
152- Kaiden Breyette, 5-3.
160- Talan Reeves, 0-4; Landen Gadway, 1-3.
172- Landen Smith, 8-0.
182- Nate Hamel, 4-4.
215- Dylan Cogswell, 8-0.
285- Xavier Manalong, 3-4; Ryan Trudeau, 0-1.
