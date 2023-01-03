section7wrestling

PLATTSBURGH — Saranac’s Ryan Devins, after suffering a leg injury that cost him his high school football season, made his return to wrestling with a milestone win this past week.

Devins, wrestling at 118 pounds, finished with a 4-4 record in the highly-competitive Mountain Duals Tournament and included was the 100th victory in his varsity career.

Landen Smith (172 pounds) and Dylan Cogswell (215) both compiled 8-0 records to power the Chiefs, while Ashton Seymour (126) and Alex Clancy (132) were both 7-1.

“We did have some great individual efforts,” Saranac coach Heath Smith said. “We ended up in fourth place in the team race.”

As a team, Saranac finished 5-3 in the event, with wins over Averill Park, Hudson Falls, Ballston Spa, Unatego-Unadilla Valley and Adirondack. The Chiefs lost to Fonda-Fultonville-Johnstown, Central Valley Academy and Shoreham-Wading River.

Three of the Saranac duals were decided by five points or less, with two wins and a loss.

“The kids wrestled tough in the two-day tournament,” Smith said. “Sometimes in a dual meet, it’s all about match-ups. Perfect example, we beat Ballston Spa, the team that won the tournament.”

Also finishing the tournament with a winning record for Saranac was Kaiden Breyette at 5-3 at 152. Those with 4-4 marks including Devins, Cayden Bouvia (145) and Nate Hamel (182).

The Chiefs will return to Champlain Valley Athletic Conference match action on Wednesday at Northern Adirondack.

Mountain Duals

Saranac team results

Saranac 38, Averill Park 24

Saranac 54, Hudson Falls 18

Fonda-Fultonville-Johnstown 36, Saranac 33

Saranac 36, Ballston Spa 33

Saranac 45, Unatego-Unadilla Valley 25

Saranac 39, Adirondack 34

Central Valley Academy 48, Saranac 20

Shoreham-Wading River 40, Saranac 27

Saranac individual records

102- Colby Roeseler, 2-4; Brady Blair, 1-1.

110- Owen Stiles, 3-5.

118- Ryan Devins, 4-4.

126- Donavyn Smith, 1-4; Ashton Seymour, 7-1.

132- Alex Clancy, 7-1.

138- Branigan Blouds, 0-4.

145- Cayden Bouvia, 4-4.

152- Kaiden Breyette, 5-3.

160- Talan Reeves, 0-4; Landen Gadway, 1-3.

172- Landen Smith, 8-0.

182- Nate Hamel, 4-4.

215- Dylan Cogswell, 8-0.

285- Xavier Manalong, 3-4; Ryan Trudeau, 0-1.

