CHAMPLAIN — While it was the official start of week two for Section VII’s girls flag football league, it was the first game for the Chiefs after their week 1 bye. The team didn’t seem shaky in their first game action either, as they rolled past the Cougars, 56-0.
Saranac quarterback Sydney Myers looked sharp in her first ever start, as she threw for four touchdown passes and rushed for one. Backup Mchenna Brown, who entered the game in the second half, made good use of her opportunity as well, as she threw for two touchdown passes late.
Lia Parker and Raegan Mulverhill also showed that they’ll be key factors in the Chiefs offense as well, as Parker caught three scores and ran for one and Mulverhill caught a touchdown, as well as a two-point and one-point conversion passes. Molly Denis and Aislyn Liberty would round-out the touchdown scorers for the Chiefs in the lopsided win, as they each caught a pass in the endzone.
The Saranac defense also made things difficult for NCCS’ quarterback Bailee Lafountain, as Selene Smith, Myers and Denis combined for five interceptions.
For Northeastern, now 1-1 on the year, will be looking to find some more offensive consistency in their next matchup, Wednesday, at Plattsburgh. Saranac will get some more rest before their next contest, a big clash on Friday night at home versus Beekmantown.
Saranac 56, Northeastern Clinton 0
SCORING
First Half- 1, SCS, Mulverhill pass from Myers (2pt No Good). 2, SCS, Parker run (Mulverhill pass from Myers). 3, SCS, Myers run (Smith pass from Myers).
Second Half- 4, SCS, Parker pass from Myers (Brown pass from Myers). 5, SCS, Parker pass from Myers (Jean-Pierre run). 6, SCS, Parker pass from Myers (2pt No Good). 7, SCS, Denis pass from Brown (2pt No Good). 8, SCS, Liberty pass from Brown (Mulverhill pass from Brown).
