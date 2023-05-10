PLATTSBURGH — Saranac golfers were on their game Tuesday, defeating the visiting Ticonderoga, 6-0.
Chief Dax Lashway was the medalist with a low score of 47. Leah Hamel, Cole Dingman and Nate Hamel also had scores in the 40 range at 45, 48 and 49 respectively.
Jason Mather finished just behind his teammates at 52.
Noah Wells shot a 47, which would be the lowest score for the Sentinels.
“The course was in fantastic shape,” Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said..”We will need to shoot similar numbers [Wednesday] to have a chance against a solid Northeastern Clinton team.”
—
Saranac 6, Ticonderoga 0
No. 1- Lashway (SCS) def. Wells (TCS), 41-47.
No. 2- N. Hamel (SCS) def. Coffman (TCS), 49-66.
No. 3- Dingman (SCS) def. Osier (TCS), 48-78.
No. 4- Terry (SCS) def. O’Neal (TCS).
No. 5- L. Hamel (SCS) def. Wojci (TCS), 45-59.
No. 6- Mather (SCS) def. Wells (TCS), 52-70.
Lake Placid 3.5
AuSable Valley 2.5
PORT KENT — With favorable conditions at Craig Wood Golf Course, the Blue Bombers defeated the Patriots, 3.5-2.5.
In the #1 matchup between golfers, AVCS’ Brady Tremblay and Lake Placid’s Porter Goodman halved the match. While halving the match is common, the interesting note is both players were awarded medalist, shooting a three over par 38
Blue Bomber Chris Byrne was just behind the pair shooting a 39, with Grady Draper shooting a 40.
—
Lake Placid 3.5, AuSable Valley 2.5
No. 1- Tremblay (LP) halved with Goodman (AVCS).
No. 2- Draper (LP) def. Thomas (AVCS), 40-43.
No. 3- Byrne (LP) def. Crowningshield (AVCS), 39-49.
No. 4- Bell (LP) def. Hart (AVCS), 47-51.
No. 5- Dorr (AVCS) def. Gotham (LP), 67-68.
No. 6- Vilegi (AVCS) won by forfeit.
BOYS
Northeastern Clinton 5.5, Boquet Valley 0.5
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 110, Boquet Valley 124.
CHAMPLAIN — NCCS was dominant across the course sweeping Boquet Valley, 5-5-.5 in the boys match and 110-124 score for the girls team.
Ben Fredette was the medalist with a low round of 39
Cougar teammates Carter Fredette and Evan Manor contributed with both shooting a 45.
Griffin Leo Hatch shot a 46, the lowest for Boquet Valley.
On the girl’s side, it was a sweep for NCCS.
Hanna Bechard defeated Lily Cushman, 50-60. Teammate Brianna Aubrey topped Lila Kullman, 60-64
—
BOYS
Northeastern Clinton 5.5, Boquet Valley 0.5
No. 1- B. Fredette (NCCS) def. Bra. Liberi (BVCS), 39-47.
No. 2- Manor (NCCS) def/ Hatch (BVCS), 45-46.
No. 3- Castine (NCCS) halved with Leibeck (BVCS).
No. 4- C. Fredette (NCCS) def. Costin (BVCS), 45-57.
No. 5- Palmer (NCCS) def. Bry. Liberi (BVCS), 50-55.
No. 6- Simpson (NCCS) def. Lobdell (BVCS), 49-55.
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 110, Boquet Valley 124
No. 1- Bechard (NCCS) def. Cushman (BVCS), 50-60.
No. 2- Aubrey (NCCS) def. Kullman (BVCS), 60-64.
MVAC
Keene 4
Willsboro 2
WILLSBORO — While the Warriors lost the match, 4-2 against Keene, they had the medalist in Abby Bruno.
Both teams would trade scores as they split the four matches. The victory was claimed by two forfeits for Willsboro.
Keene’s Aidan Durant and Sarah Tansey would win their matches as Gavin Aines won for Willsboro.
—
Keene 4, Willsboro 2
No. 1- Bruno (WCS) def. Smith (KCS), 5-and-3.
No. 2- Durant (KCS) def. Vetter (WCS), 4-and-1.
No. 3- Aines (WCS) def. VanCampen (BVCS), 5-and-3.
No. 4- Tansey (KCS) def. Rolston (WCS), 5-and-4.
No. 5- Smith (KCS) won by forfeit.
No. 6- Kelley (KCS) won by forfeit.
Schroon Lake 6
Crown Point 0
TICONDEROGA — The Wildcats completed a sweep of their own as they defeated the Panthers, 6-0 at Ticonderoga Golf Club.
Schroon Lake’s Ronan Deslauriers would set the tone winning 3-and-2 in the #1 match defeating J. Kimball.
Teammates Austin Hartwell and Owen Gillings would pull away from their opponents by scores of 5-and-4.
—
Schroon Lake 6, Crown Point 0
No. 1- Deslauriers (SLCS) def. Kimball (CP), 3-and-2.
No. 2- Hartwell (SLCS) def. Duval (CP), 5-and-4.
No. 3- Melville (SLCS) def. Huestis (CP), 2-and-1.
No. 4- Belrose (SLCS) def. Hamilton (CP), 1-up.
No. 5- Gillings (SLCS) def. Peters (CP), 5-and-4.
No. 6- Masiello (SLCS) def. Greenan (CP), 2-up.
MONDAY
Crown Point 4
Keene 2
LAKE PLACID — Crown Point would start the week off on the winning side with a 4-2 victory over Keene.
In the first matchup Crown Point’s Duval would halve the match with Keene’s Durant.
Panthers Kimball, Huestis and Hamilton won their matches in strong fashion keeping the pressure on the Beavers.
Keene’s Kelley would be the first win for their team when defeating Crown Point’s Fuller.
