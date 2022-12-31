WILLSBORO — Calleigh LaDue and Phoebe Peer tossed in seven points apiece in Saranac Lake's 31-22 victory over Willsboro in non-league girls' basketball on Thursday.
Marley Small added six points for the Red Storm.
Saranac Lake held a 13-11 halftime lead before outscoring the Warriors by a 18-11 margin over the final two quarters.
Bella Harrison led Willsboro with a game-high 10 points. No other Warrior player had more than four.
Saranac Lake 31, Willsboro 22
Saranac Lake (31)
Akey 1-0-3, Kielau 0-0-0, Denkenberger 0-0-0, Yando 0-0-0, Corliss 0-0-0, Moody-Durant 2-0-4, Meyer 0-0-0, C. LaDue 3-0-7, Cirkovic 1-0-2, Peer 3-1-7, Dann 1-0-2, T. LaDue 0-0-0, Small 3-0-6. Totals- 14-1-31.
Willsboro (22)
Lexi Nolette 0-1-1, Laney Nolette 1-0-2, Benway 0-0-0, Reithel 0-0-0, Lacey Nolette 0-0-0, Crowningshield 1-0-3, Martin 0-0-0, Belzile 2-0-4, Harrison 5-2-10. Totals- 9-3-22.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 13-11.
3-point goals- SLCS (2) Akey. C. LaDue. WICS (1) Crowningshield.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 53
BEEKMANTOWN 18
BEEKMANTOWN — Bailee LaFountain connected on four three-pointers on the way to a game-high 18 points to lead the Cougars.
Desiree Dubois added 13 points and Callie Racine six for NCCS.
Payton Parliament tossed in six points and Lindsey Barnes five for the Eagles.
“Tonight's junior varsity and varsity games at Beekmantown were organized as a fundraiser for the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center,” Beekmantown coach Emily Girard said. “Beekmantown and NCCS girls' basketball athletes collected donations prior to our 'Ballin for a Cure' night.
“This cause is close to the hearts of both teams as last year, Beekmantown lost assistant coach David Anderson and NCCS lost their assistant coach Frank Dumas to cancer.”
NCCS 43, Beekmantown 18
NCCS (43)
Hite 1-0-2, LaFountain 7-0-18, Deso 0-0-0, Roberts 0-0-0, Richard 1-0-2, Turner 0-0-0, Dubois 5-2-13, Racine 3-0-6, Trudo 0-0-0. Totals- 18-2-43.
Beekmantown (18)
Castine 0-0-0. McCasland 0-0-0, Gregoire 1-1-3, Parliament 2-2-6, Dutil 2-0-4, LaBarge 0-0-0, Barnes 2-0-5.
Halftime- NCCS, 20-14.
3-point goals- NCCS (5) LaFountain 4, Dubois. BCS (1) Barnes.
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 33
WELLS 10
INDIAN LAKE — Kaitlyn Cannan recorded her second-straight, double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds and was chosen as the Most Valuable Player in the Indian Lake/Long Lake 'Whiteout' Tournament.
Haylie Puterko pulled away 14 rebounds to keep Wells at bay in the championship game. Olivia Zumpano was the Orange's leading scorer with 13 points.
Wells failed to score in the first half as the hosts raced out to a 24-0 advantage.
Indian Lake/Long Lake 33, Wells 10
Wells (10)
Welch 0-0-0, Allen 0-0-0, Hamm 0-0-0, Ki. Bly 0-2-2, Dwyer 0-0-0, Ko. Bly 1-1-3, Wright 2-1-5, Ralph 0-0-0, Joltson 0-0-0. Totals- 3-4-10.
Indian Lake/Long Lake (33)
Zumpano 5-1-13, Vaughn 0-0-0, Sotomayor 0-0-0, Cannan 4-3-12, Staniford 0-0-0, Puterko 0-0-0, Liddle 3-0-6. Totals- 12-6-33.
Halftime- Indian Lake/Long Lake, 24-0.
3-point goals- IL/LL (3) Zumpano 2, Cannan.
BOLTON 53
NORTH WARREN 32
CHESTERTOWN — Jadynn Egloff scored 19 points and Maille Kelley added 13 to power the Eagles (4-2 overall) to their victory.
Bolton jumped out to a commanding 32-11 lead at the half.
“Freshman Maille Kelley got four early steals and scored eight of her 14 points in the first quarter,” Bolton coach Luke Schweickert said. “Her finishing around the rim jump-started our team.
“Freshman Jadynn Egloff provided consistent scoring and defense throughout the entire game. Jane Pfau led our team with five steals and six assists, and Ella Moskov had 15 rebounds.”
Bolton 53, North Warren 32
Bolton (53)
Egloff 9-1-19, Hubert 2-0-4, Pfau 2-2-6, LaBrecque 0-1-1, Huck 1-2-4, Kelley 5-4-14, Trowbridge 0-1-1, Navitsky 1-0-2, Moskov 1-0-2, Ward 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0. Totals- 21-11-53.
North Warren (32)
LaGuerre 6-0-12, Swan 1-3-5, Bruno 0-0-0, Tucci 5-0-12, Smith 0-1-1, Stonitsch 1-0-2. Totals- 13-4-32.
Halftime- Bolton, 32-11.
3-point goals- NW (2) Tucci 2.
BOYS
BEEKMANTOWN 67
OFA 49
HEUVELTON — The Eagles continued to put games in the win column, this time in the opening round of the Gutterson Tournament.
Josh Burgin led the Eagles with 19 points and was followed by Brady Mannix with 12, Josh Sand nine and both Nate Sand and Nate Parliament with eight each.
Justice McIntyre paced the Blue Devils with 15 points, with Alex Mitchell next on the board with 10.
Ogdensburg Free Academy outscored Beekmantown, 16-11, in the third quarter to pull to within 44-41 after three. But the Eagles responded in a big way in the final stanza.
“Josh Burgin went down with a knee to the thigh with a little over three minutes left in the game and a precarious four-point lead,” Beekmantown coach Gary Castine said. “The guys quickly regrouped, however, and built a 15-point lead in just over a minute's time.
“That was the turning point in the game. We had eight players score in the fourth quarter. This was definitely not an 18-point game. The lead was single digits for most of the night. We'll play them at least two more times this year.”
Next up for the Eagles will be host Heuvelton in the tourney championship game.
