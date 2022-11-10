PLATTSBURGH — Two of Section VII’s three football champions will be in action this weekend in the opening round of NYSPHSAA regional play.
It starts tonight at 7 p.m. at Ogdensburg Free Academy where Section X Class C winner Gouverneur will be the host team against Section VII’s Saranac.
Then, on Saturday, Beekmantown is the host site where Section VII Class B power Peru takes on surprise Section X winner Massena.
Moriah, in Class D, has a bye this weekend and will play its first game a week from today.
The Chiefs have had a strong season with a 5-2 record in the conference and a 7-2 overall mark, with their lone losses being to Peru and Moriah.
Saranac won the Section VII Class C title with a 36-12 victory over Saranac Lake, a team they beat, 20-14 in overtime, during the regular season.
Standout back Nathan Hamel rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns in the sectional final contest, while quarterback Landen Smith ran the ball eight times for 52 yards and Alex Clancy caught a touchdown pass from Smith.
Saranac also ran two fumble recoveries back for scores.
The Chiefs are outscoring their opponents, 262-141, this season.
Meanwhile, Gouverneur finished second to undefeated Ogdensburg Free Academy in the Northern Athletic Conference standings. The Wildcats went 5-1 in the league and are 7-1 overall.
Gouverneur’s lone loss in league play was a close 16-14 decision to OFA.
The Wildcats, who are outscoring their foes by a 321-52 margin, had no trouble winning the Section X Class C title. Gouverneur and winless St. Lawrence Central were the only two teams in C and the Wildcats rolled to a 65-8 victory.
Saturday, Peru will look to improve on its 9-0 overall record. The Nighthawks rolled to the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference regular season crown and are outscoring opponents, 394-70, to this point.
Peru won the Section VII Class B title with a 41-8 win over rival Beekmantown, a team the Nighthawks beat, 34-20, in the second week of the regular season.
In the sectional final, Jack Hanson and Zach O’Connell were at it again while leading the way offensively for the Nighthawks.
Hanson ran the ball 18 times for 116 yards, good four four touchdowns and five touchdowns in all. Meanwhile, quarterback O’Connell passed for 161 yards and two scores.
On the season, Hanson is averaging 142.5 yards rushing a game with 19 total touchdowns. O’Connell has thrown 27 touchdown passes and Landen Duprey has 13 touchdown receptions.
Massena, meanwhile, stunned top-seeded and previously-unbeaten OFA in the Section X Class B finals, 24-12.
Quarterback Conner Eastwood tossed two touchdown passes to Garrett Weir and Wyatt Monroe added a 35-yard scoring run.
The Red Raiders finished only 3-3 during the regular season, but gave the Blue Devils all they wanted in OFA’s home opener before dropping a 40-39 decision.
Massena, which is now 5-4 overall, has a 284-173 scoring edge over the teams it has played this season.
Colden Hardy leads the Red Raiders with 148.7 rushing yards per game and has scored 19 touchdowns in all. Eastwood has thrown for 13 touchdown passes and DeShawn Walton is averaging 67 receiving yards per contest.
