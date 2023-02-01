PLATTSBURGH — Section VII’s indoor track and field teams were back in action this past Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Plattsburgh State University Fieldhouse for meet five of the season.
In the overall results, after the Beekmantown boys had claimed first place in the past couple meets, the Saranac boys reclaimed the top spot Saturday. The boys events as whole however were wildly competitive, as six different schools had athletes take first in an event. In the girls’ results, Saranac would maintain their top-standing, placing first in seven of the 14 events on.
While the Chief boys would take the top spot overall, the group only placed first in two of a possible 14 events. Andrew Denial would dash to first place in the 1000-meter run, running a 2:48.20; Denial would also claim first in the 1600-meter run, with a 4:41.62 time.
Beekmantown, who took the second spot overall, would nab first in three events. Jonathan Slick would take first in a pair- the 600-meter run and the 3200-meter run. Maxime Page would be the team’s other winner, leaping to first in the 55-meter hurdles, with a time of 8.74.
The Nighthawk boys would also perform strongly, earning third place in the overall results after placing first in four events. Sawyer Schlitt was another one of the section’s athletes to win multiple events Saturday, as he would sprint to first in the 55-meter and the 300-meter dashes. Oliver Lancto would be the team’s other individual event winner, taking first in the high jump. The Nighthawk ‘A’ group would also take first in the 200-meter relay, as the team made up of Preston Daniels, Schlitt, Blake Porter and Ryan Squire would win the event.
The other two schools with notable performances in the boys’ groupings were Saranac Lake and Seton Catholic, as each school would claim first in a pair of events. Saranac Lake’s Liam Nobles would take first in both the long and triple jump, while Seton Catholic’s Gavin Bobbie would place first in the shot put and weight throw.
In the girls groupings Saranac again shined, taking first place overall with a score of 174, finishing ahead of Plattsburgh (95) and Beekmantown (90). Leading the way was the team’s usual cast of Laura Denial, Sienna Boulds, Grace Damiani and Madalyn Wynnik who all won events at the meet.
Denial would take the top spot in the 1500-meter run (5:11.99), Boulds in the 1000-meter run (3:11.73), Wynnik in the long jump and Damiani in both the high jump (1.52) and triple jump (10.15). Saranac’s ‘A’ teams would also both take first in the 200-meter (1:56.46) and the 400-meter relays (4:33.24) in what was a stellar day for the group.
The Hornets, who finished in second place overall, had their best success on the short track events, as the team claimed the first place spot in both the 55-meter dash and hurdles. Haley Ladue would take first in the dash with a time of 7.72 and Gabriella Laundry would place first in the hurdles with a time of 10.35.
Beekmantown’s Ava McAuliffe would also win a pair of events for her team, taking first in both the 600-meter run (1:45.69) as well as the 300-meter dash (41.77).
Two other athletes and schools of note from the girls’ events were Isabelle Burroughs, of Ticonderoga, and Isabella Giovazzino, of Moriah/Boquet Valley, as each of them gave their respective schools their highest finishes of the day. Burroughs would place second in the 55-meter hurdles (10.42) and Giovazzino would place second in the shot put (8.24).
While some schools will be back in action this Friday, Feb. 3, at the St. Lawrence University Invitational, all will be back competing at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. for the opening day of sectionals.
—
BOYS
TEAM RESULTS
1, Saranac 145; 2, Beekmantown 135; 3, Peru 110; 4, Plattsburgh 60; 5, Saranac Lake 51; 6, Seton Catholic 20; 7, Ticonderoga 9; 8, AuSable Valley 8; 9, Moriah/Boquet Valley 3.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
55 hurdles- 1, Page (BCS), 8.74. 2, Powers (SCS), 8.85. 3, Jock (BCS), 8.89.
55 dash- 1, Schlitt (PCS), 6.64. 2, Jock (BCS), 6.83. 3, Reams (BCS), 6.99.
1600 run- 1, A. Denial (SCS), 4:41.62. 2, Barney (PHS), 4:54.27. 3, Welc (PCS), 4:59.54.
200 relay- 1, Peru ‘A’ (P. Daniels, Schlitt, Porter, Squire), 1:40.94. 2, Saranac ‘A’ (Morris, Homburger, Z. Daniels, Norcross), 1:41.03. 3, Plattsburgh ‘A’ (Baker, Griffiths, Mulligan, Meyer), 1:42.08.
600 run- 1, Slick (BCS), 1:36.26. 2, Kelley (SCS), 1:36.50. 3, Matthews (PCS), 1:36.88.
300 dash- 1, Schlitt (PCS), 37.36. 2, Squire (PCS), 38.57. 3, Wolford (SLCS), 38.67.
1000 run- 1, A. Denial (SCS), 2:48.20. 2, Pandolph (PCS), 2:51.97. 3, Morris (SCS), 3:00.42.
3200 run- 1, Slick (BCS), 10:26.02. 2, Pandolph (PCS), 11:22.70. 3, Dormann (SCS), 11:22.71.
400 relay- 1, Plattsburgh ‘A’ (Duttine, Mulligan, Meyer, Barney), 3:59.99. 2, Saranac ‘A’ (Morris, Lannon, Hamel, Norcross), 4:03.06. 3, Peru ‘A’ (Lancto, Watts, McMillan, Fuller), 4:14.62. 3, Saranac ‘B’ (Thayer, A. Denial, Prial, Pflanz), 4:14.62.
Weight throw- 1, Bobbie (SC), 15.73. 2, Webber (SCS), 15.24. 3, Giddings (BCS), 13.94.
High jump- 1, Lancto (PCS), 1.77. 2, Powers (SCS), 1.72. 3, Baker (PHS), 1.62.
Shot put- 1, Bobbie (SC), 16.10. 2, Ellsworth (SLCS), 15.50. 3, Giddings (BCS), 13.00.
Long jump- 1, Nobles (SLCS), 6.19. 2, Homburger (SCS), 6.05. 3, Z. Daniels (SCS), 5.74.
Triple jump- 1, Nobles (SLCS), 12.54. 2, Page (BCS), 11.36. 3, Owen (BCS), 10.88.
GIRLS
TEAM RESULTS
1, Saranac 174; 2, Plattsburgh 95; 3, Beekmantown 90; 4, Peru 69; 5, Ticonderoga 31; 6, Saranac Lake 30; 7, Moriah/Boquet Valley 18; 8, AuSable Valley 16.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
55 hurdles- 1, Laundry (PHS), 10.35. 2, Burroughs (TCS), 10.42. 3, Quinn (BCS), 10.46.
55 dash- 1, Ladue (PHS), 7.72. 2, Lavigne (SCS), 7.90. 3, Davis (SCS), 7.94.
1500 run- 1, L. Denial (SCS), 5:11.99. 2, Blanchard (TCS), 5:28.03. 3, Drowne (BCS), 5:40.90.
200 relay- 1, Saranac ‘A’ (Davis, Wynnik, LaPlante, Rabideau), 1:56.46. 2, Saranac Lake ‘A’ (Kujabi, Gillis, Ames, Baumann), 2:03.79. 2, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Hagadorn, Quinn, Jewell, Boling-Canales), 2:03.79. 4, Plattsburgh ‘A’ (Chase, Hayford, LaValley, Whitbeck), 2:08.96.
600 run- 1, McAuliffe (BCS), 1:45.69. 2, Geiger (PHS), 1:49.74. 3, Miner (SCS), 1:52. 24.
300 dash- 1, McAuliffe (BCS), 41.77. 2, Lavigne (SCS), 44.43. 3, Arnold (PCS), 47.09.
1000 run- 1, Boulds (SCS), 3:11.73. 2, L. Denial (SCS), 3:24.50. 3, Breen (PCS), 3:26.08.
3000 run- 1, Welc (PCS), 11:37.05. 2, Chase (PHS), 12:26.06. 3, Benware (BCS), 13.39.55.
400 relay- 1, Saranac ‘A’ (Boulds, Miner, LaPlante, Rabideau), 4:33.24. 2, Peru ‘A’ (Breen, Arnold, Davey, Welc), 4:38.27. 3, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Brown, McAuliffe, Hamel, Boling-Canales), 4:46.17.
High jump- 1, Damiani (SCS), 1.52. 2, Quinn (BCS), 1.47. 3, Lacey (PHS), 1.42.
Weight throw- 1, Palmer (PCS), 12.03. 2, Heuer (SCS), 10.45. 3, Jewell (BCS), 7.69.
Shot put- 1, Palmer (PCS), 9.61. 2, Giovazziono (M/BV), 8.24. 3, Keliihananui (PHS), 8.10.
Long jump- 1, Wynnik (SCS), 5.05. 2, Laundry (PHS), 4.94. 3, Lacey (PHS), 4.08.
Triple jump- 1, Damiani (SCS), 10.15. 2, Laundry (PHS), 9.54.
