GLENS FALLS — The Saranac boys' hockey took advantage of an opportunity and played one of its best, if not its best, games of the season on Saturday.
The Chiefs skated to a 3-1 victory over Section II's Queensbury in the NYSPHSAA Division II quarterfinals and avenged a 6-1 setback to the Spartans during the regular season.
The win sends Saranac (13-8-2), an at-large team in the state playoffs this year, into Saturday's 9 a.m. semifinal game against Section I's Pelham at the LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo.
“This was our most complete game all season,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “We got in hard on the forecheck, won loose puck races and backchecked hard throughout the contest.
“I'm really happy for this group. The players have stayed humble throughout the season and continue to show up with a business trip mentality.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity this weekend.”
The first period was scoreless and stayed that way until only 11 seconds remained in the second stanza when Zach O'Connell got behind the Queensbury defense and took a pass from Nolan Miner to give the Chiefs the lead for good.
“It was disappointing to come out of the first period in a scoreless tie because I thought we had some high-quality chances,” Knowles said.
Saranac made it 2-0 with just 3:26 left in regulation when Landen Duprey scored off an Adrian Barnes' assist.
Queensbury, however, got back in the game on Mack Ryan's goal with 1:47 left in the contest, cutting the Spartans' deficit in half.
The Spartans then went on a powerplay, but the Chiefs were able to seal the win as Miner stole the puck near center ice and went in alone to score.
“Many of our players raised their game to the next level and were willing to block any shot, especially late in the game,” Knowles said.
“Adrian Barnes and Nolan Miner both had key defensive poke checks that led to our third-period goals.”
The Spartans were credited with a 30-25 advantage in shots on goal. Joey Mitchell played well in the Saranac nets with 29 saves and Jacob Franciullo turned aside 22 for Queensbury.
The Chiefs, as a team, also did a solid job limiting the number of Grade A scoring chances for the Spartans.
“Dean Williams always does a good job with his Queensbury team, so this is a really impressive win for us,” Knowles said. “Queensbury worked very hard and received good goaltending.”
Saturday's other semifinal has Section X's Salmon River, the top-ranked team in the state in Division II, taking on Section III's Skaneateles.
Salmon River advanced with a 4-3, come-from-behind win over Section VI's Starpoint, and Skaneateles rolled to a 4-0 win over Section V's Webster Schroeder in the other quarterfinal games.
The championship game is set for Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Harborcenter.
