PLATTSBURGH — Saranac held a 45-36 advantage in shots on goal Tuesday afternoon, but had to settle for a 3-all overtime tie with Norwood-Norfolk in non-league boys’ hockey action.
Evan Patrie’s second goal of the game, at 10:18 of the third period, snapped a 2-all deadlock and gave the Chiefs (1-1-2) the lead. Connor Graves assisted on the play.
The Flyers, however, evened the score shortly after, at the 12:36 mark, when Brock Cousineau tallied off a David Nelson assist.
It stayed that way the remainder of regulation and through the five-minute overtime stanza.
“We hit a few posts and had some bad puck luck,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said.
“But our effort needs to get better without the puck. We are going to continue to struggle to win these types of games if our effort doesn’t improve.”
The Chiefs held a 1-0 lead after one on Landen Duprey’s goal at 8:34, with assists going to Adrian and Ethan Barnes.
Norwood-Norfolk drew even at 10:59 of the second on a goal by Braeden Bethel, off a John Fliot assist.
The two teams then combined to tally four goals in the final stanza.
Saranac took its second lead of the game when Patrie scored his first goal of the contest at the 4:22 mark. Ethan Barnes assisted on the play.
The Flyers, however, knotted the score for the second time in the game at the 8:43 mark with Matt Reed scoring from Cousineau.
Patrie’s second goal less than two minutes later gave the Chiefs their third lead in the contest.
Both goaltenders were busy as there were ample scoring chances for both teams. Joey Mitchell stopped 33 shots in the Saranac nets and Caleb Averill turned aside 42 shots for Norwood-Norfolk (1-2-1).
All four of Saranac’s game thus far have been decided by one goal or less.
—
Norwood-Norfolk 3, Saranac 3, OT
Norwood-Norfolk 0 1 2 0 — 3
Saranac 1 0 2 0 — 3
First period- 1, SCS, Duprey (A. Barnes, E. Barnes), 8:34.
Second period- 2, N-N, Bethel (Fliot), 10:59.
Third period- 3, SCS, Patrie (E. Barnes), 4:22. 4, N-N, Reed (Cousineau), 8:43. 5, SCS, Patrie (Graves), 10:18. 6, N-N, Cousineau (Nelson), 12:36.
Shots- Saranac, 45-36.
Saves- Averill, N-N, 42. Mitchell, SCS, 33.
